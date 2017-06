Fields of Fire wrote: Has the club explained why it made the decision to sell the first batch of tickets online and telephone through the rfl that anyone could buy as this has caused the situation like this were people think they need to queue through the night to get one it's ridiculous and the club need to give some answers as they are being very quiet about it.

I think I heard or read somewhere that the SMC were going to charge Hull FC a fortune to use the Stadium Ticket office to sell tickets so Hull decided to sell them from the bar instead. This is probably why they asked people to bring the correct change in order that they don't have to operate any tills. It must have been obvious from the outset that this would cause panic but unfortunately these things will always go on until the rift between the Allams/SMC and Hull FC is healed which I think will never happen.As I hinted, this may not be the case but I certainly heard it from somewhere and it sounds about right.