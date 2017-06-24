|
number 6 wrote:
I'm expecting the club the club to announce on the website what amazing fans they have queuing through the night and early hours!!
I'm a passholder and fair play to everyone who queued last night but this is nuts to have to do this.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:00 am
Coming up on 3hrs for me after plonking myself on the end of this ridiculous queue, just been blasting 90s eurodance into my ears to pass the time, one man rave right here!
Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:02 am
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Coming up on 3hrs for me after plonking myself on the end of this ridiculous queue, just been blasting 90s eurodance into my ears to pass the time, one man rave right here!
Have you dropped an E?
Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:10 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Fair play to those spending the night outside the KCOM last night & giving up a fair chunk of their weekend. People around us were leaving the game early to go and get in line. The club have to have a serious rethink on how they handled the ticket sales for this game.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:27 am
WIZEB wrote:
Have you dropped an E?
I'm about to buy two rugby tickets, you really think I can afford such luxuries??
An E would have made this sodding ordeal go quicker though...
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:13 am
Just been past, no queue visible??
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:20 am
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Just been past, no queue visible??
Queues parallel to train line back to south stand carpark
