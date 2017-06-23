WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - semi final tickets

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 4:27 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
Junior members now free? WTF? I've just paid £15 for a ticket for my lad


Shambles.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 4:29 pm
Faithful One wrote:
Shambles.



And I didn't even get a fecking members discount when buying online. It's all been handled very badly

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 4:33 pm
Having all the West stand allocation on sale tomorrow should help, but what a mess this has been, the club need to have a better plan in place next time.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 4:36 pm
Complete shambles. We only just managed to get tier 2 tickets on Wednesday and not a sniff of the member discount.

If we do happen to do one on Leeds they're going to have to handle it a damn site better for Wembley.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:19 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
Junior members now free? WTF? I've just paid £15 for a ticket for my lad

Where does it at that?

Try This game is not free for junior members. in the article.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:20 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
And I didn't even get a fecking members discount when buying online. It's all been handled very badly
Should have waited until Saturday if it's that important.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:23 pm
ccs wrote:
Where does it at that?

Try This game is not free for junior members. in the article.



i think it was a typo and quickly corrected, did say juniors go free earlier

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:24 pm
.... it does say under 2's go free.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:25 pm
number 6 wrote:
i think it was a typo and quickly corrected, did say juniors go free earlier
Fair enough.
