ComeOnYouUll wrote: Do you remember 2013 and one completely empty stand plus an empty upper tier?

Yes, I remember 2013, and I would estimate around 6000 hull fans there that day, during a time we had been very poor for a few seasons. I also remember 2005, when we took 10000 to the same stadium.There seems to be an obsession some have with "it doesnt look good on TV". Quite frankly I doubt there are that many who tune in who are not familiar with RL anyway, so who exactly does it look bad to?Denying potential thousands of fans who could realistically go the chance is far more damaging to the sport.