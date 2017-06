Mild mannered Janitor wrote:

2008 - Semi v Wakey, allocation was in our favour - still could have sold more (over 8k)



2016 - Semi V Wigan, Friday night game, we take just under 9k to the game



2017 - with a bit of success last season, a Saturday afternoon kick off.. I reckon we could shift about 12k in tickets for this. Given that Leeds have a bigger fan base than us and that the game was always going to be in West Yorks , they could shift a minimum of 10k.



The venue is inappropriate!