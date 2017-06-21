Dave K. wrote: I don't think there has been any cup game in the last 20 years or so that everyone who wants tickets didn't get one, including Donny twice, so you are probably right. It just seems a strange way to do it, all the other teams are selling to only members first and that's what we have done in the past. No problem with the RFL helping us, but go that on Saturday after giving members a couple of days to get there tickets first, we should be the priority.

I guess the club have just assumed most members would want to be in the North Stand.It wouldn't surprise me if there were still tickets available next week for that stand never mind the West Stand. If people want to waste their time queuing overnight on Friday or getting there at 5am fair enough. I think we only sold something like 7k for last season's semi.