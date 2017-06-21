|
ccs
Jake the Peg wrote:
Why should the SMC have a system in place to sell tickets for another stadium? The club should have their own online ticketing system as I'm sure leeds, wigan and salford have
Why shouldn't they? It isn't rocket science, the online system we currently use is the same one city use.
It'll be the SMC being as awkward as they possibly can - pay thru' the nose and we'll provide the facility.
Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:09 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25902
ccs wrote:
Why shouldn't they? It isn't rocket science, the online system we currently use is the same one city use.
Yeah, because it relates to the KCOM where us and city both play. You can hardly expect them to set it up to sell tickets at another stadium when the game has nothing to do with them
Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:11 pm
R.B.A
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2004 9:02 pm
Posts: 3808
Sorted our tickets earlier. Hull have set aside 40 (I think) tickets for each West Hull junior team. The boys will be mascots, flag bearers etc on the day.
Will be a good 500 there in green and gold if all teams take their full allocation. Looking forward to it. Think it will be a classic.
Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:12 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6966
Location: Here there and everywhere
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It's understandable that people get anxious about sorting tickets but I'm pretty sure everyone who wants one will get one.
2008 - Semi v Wakey, allocation was in our favour - still could have sold more (over 8k)
2016 - Semi V Wigan, Friday night game, we take just under 9k to the game
2017 - with a bit of success last season, a Saturday afternoon kick off.. I reckon we could shift about 12k in tickets for this. Given that Leeds have a bigger fan base than us and that the game was always going to be in West Yorks, they could shift a minimum of 10k.
The venue is inappropriate!
Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:17 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17363
Dave K. wrote:
I don't think there has been any cup game in the last 20 years or so that everyone who wants tickets didn't get one, including Donny twice, so you are probably right. It just seems a strange way to do it, all the other teams are selling to only members first and that's what we have done in the past. No problem with the RFL helping us, but go that on Saturday after giving members a couple of days to get there tickets first, we should be the priority.
I guess the club have just assumed most members would want to be in the North Stand.
It wouldn't surprise me if there were still tickets available next week for that stand never mind the West Stand. If people want to waste their time queuing overnight on Friday or getting there at 5am fair enough. I think we only sold something like 7k for last season's semi.
Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:19 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17880
Location: Back in Hull.
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
2008 - Semi v Wakey, allocation was in our favour - still could have sold more (over 8k)
2016 - Semi V Wigan, Friday night game, we take just under 9k to the game
2017 - with a bit of success last season, a Saturday afternoon kick off.. I reckon we could shift about 12k in tickets for this. Given that Leeds have a bigger fan base than us and that the game was always going to be in West Yorks, they could shift a minimum of 10k.
The venue is inappropriate!
I don't see 12k, only 9k home fans for home cup game with Cas, doubt that many with travel to the semi, particularly in main holiday season and cost of travel on top.
8k tops, I'd would have had it at Hudds though, just for better transport, pubs and to guarantee everyone gets in, think we could have got a 18k crowd at Hudds
Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:20 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17363
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
2008 - Semi v Wakey, allocation was in our favour - still could have sold more (over 8k)
2016 - Semi V Wigan, Friday night game, we take just under 9k to the game
2017 - with a bit of success last season, a Saturday afternoon kick off.. I reckon we could shift about 12k in tickets for this. Given that Leeds have a bigger fan base than us and that the game was always going to be in West Yorks, they could shift a minimum of 10k.
The venue is inappropriate!
Do you remember 2013 and one completely empty stand plus an empty upper tier?
Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:21 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17880
Location: Back in Hull.
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
I guess the club have just assumed most members would want to be in the North Stand.
It wouldn't surprise me if there were still tickets available next week for that stand never mind the West Stand. If people want to waste their time queuing overnight on Friday or getting there at 5am fair enough. I think we only sold something like 7k for last season's semi.
It was about 8000 as we sold all ours and then got done if Wigans.
Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:21 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25902
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
I guess the club have just assumed most members would want to be in the North Stand.
It wouldn't surprise me if there were still tickets available next week for that stand never mind the West Stand. If people want to waste their time queuing overnight on Friday or getting there at 5am fair enough. I think we only sold something like 7k for last season's semi.
I don't think there were 3500 wigan fans there that night
Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:33 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:34 pm
Posts: 531
I think the RFL should consider scapping the neutral venue for semi finals of challenge cup and just give the teams out of the bag 1st and 3rd the home draws?,I know it's traditional but the semis of the grand final playoffs are at the the teams home grounds and with fewer cup games for the teams in the top 8 to have to play to reach a semi final I think it's passed it purpose!
Or I thought go completely the other way and have a double header at say Coventry liverpool or Newcastle or maybe scrap the magic weekend and have all the cup quarter finals (four games) over a weekend at the same venue ,trouble being finding a venue to accommodate so near to start of football season?
