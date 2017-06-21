|
FC Callum wrote:
Been a total cock up from the start by FC. Non members should never of been able to buy first. I tried buying online at 10am (as it said on FCs site) and couldn't get more than a single seat. Rang 50 odd times over 30 minutes, finally got through, told they were sold out, no more to going on sale. Look on FCs site and they've craftily altered the time to 9am after they'd all been bought by 10am. Then apparently a section of the west stand went on sale. What a loving joke
Oh and whoever the hell Lucy Hirst is, she and her voicemail can love off
I feel sorry for poor Lucy, she will be very aquainted with my angry voice!! I also noticed that the time had changed on Hulls website, I mentioned it on here this morning. If you look on RFL"s website it still has Hulls press release with 10 am. We spent £30 ringing Ticketmadter and RFL today ( nearly 3 hours to get sorted). Its nit the venue thats annoyed me, its the method of buying that has been frustrating. Why couldn't we have had the same set up as last year, sold from the club shop, with all staff on board to pass holders first for a week, then general sale.
Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:53 pm
Seems people have had various issues, as has been said, I can't see many being available on Saturday, a shame for those that miss out.
Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:56 pm
Hull White Star wrote:
We spent £30 ringing Ticketmadter and RFL today ( nearly 3 hours to get sorted). Its nit the venue thats annoyed me, its the method of buying that has been frustrating. Why couldn't we have had the same set up as last year, sold from the club shop, with all staff on board to pass holders first for a week, then general sale.
something so simple been made frustratingly difficult and annoying!
think i even left a message after the 12th or 13th time of lucys' voicemail, get her some more help lol
Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:17 pm
Complete joke and it's no wonder this sport isn't as big as it should be. Ground is far too small to fit all the fans that want to go, and this is meant to be an event you would hope to attract casual fans, newcomers and neutral fans to go to. Instead some fans just won't bother with the hassle.
Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:24 pm
Just order some on the leeds website if you're struggling
Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:33 pm
If you have a look at all the links for the other three clubs, they all give priority to pass holders, Salford two days and both Leeds and Wigan three days.
Sadly, it doesn't show our club up in a very good light and you have to wonder what the reasoning is behind it. If it's because of the seemingly never ending rift with the SMC and being charged for selling tickets then why not use the club shop and get extra staff to man the phones for a couple of days?
Or bring forward the selling arrangements for Saturday to this morning.
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Seems people have had various issues, as has been said, I can't see many being available on Saturday, a shame for those that miss out.
.... the whole of the North stand, and most of the West stand go on sale on Saturday for members only.
ccs wrote:
.... the whole of the North stand, and most of the West stand go on sale on Saturday for members only.
The west stand tickets have not been released yet according to the press release on the website the north stand is being sold first which is probably around 3500, I would rather watch from the side than behind the goal but I don't want to leave it to chance that I don't get a ticket so I'll be in the queue on Saturday.
