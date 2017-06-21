FC Callum wrote: Been a total cock up from the start by FC. Non members should never of been able to buy first. I tried buying online at 10am (as it said on FCs site) and couldn't get more than a single seat. Rang 50 odd times over 30 minutes, finally got through, told they were sold out, no more to going on sale. Look on FCs site and they've craftily altered the time to 9am after they'd all been bought by 10am. Then apparently a section of the west stand went on sale. What a loving joke



Oh and whoever the hell Lucy Hirst is, she and her voicemail can love off

I feel sorry for poor Lucy, she will be very aquainted with my angry voice!! I also noticed that the time had changed on Hulls website, I mentioned it on here this morning. If you look on RFL"s website it still has Hulls press release with 10 am. We spent £30 ringing Ticketmadter and RFL today ( nearly 3 hours to get sorted). Its nit the venue thats annoyed me, its the method of buying that has been frustrating. Why couldn't we have had the same set up as last year, sold from the club shop, with all staff on board to pass holders first for a week, then general sale.