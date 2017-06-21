I have just bought a ticket in E4.



Interesting conversation with the person at RFL. Firstly,



I was offered the members discount before I mentioned I was a season ticket holder.



They then told me that Hull FC had chosen to sell tickets in this way as they didn't want to do Tele sales or Web based sales them selves and had asked the RFL to help out.



When I pointed out, that despite being a season ticket member, I didnt live within close proximity of the stadium to allow me to buy a ticket on Saturday, they simply reiterated that this was Hull FC's decision.



Begs a number of questions -



1. do Hull FC have to give cash to the SMC for internet / tele sales?

2. why could they not have these on sale at the stadium either immediately before or after Fridays game?



Poor from our club