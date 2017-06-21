WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - semi final tickets

Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:31 pm
yorksguy1865
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1092
Location: Inside my own head
Even though its a train ride away I will be buying from the stadium on Saturday because I have had trouble with buying rugby tickets online and on phone before, ive learnt from my mistakes over the years.

Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:37 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6965
Location: Here there and everywhere
I have just bought a ticket in E4.

Interesting conversation with the person at RFL. Firstly,

I was offered the members discount before I mentioned I was a season ticket holder.

They then told me that Hull FC had chosen to sell tickets in this way as they didn't want to do Tele sales or Web based sales them selves and had asked the RFL to help out.

When I pointed out, that despite being a season ticket member, I didnt live within close proximity of the stadium to allow me to buy a ticket on Saturday, they simply reiterated that this was Hull FC's decision.

Begs a number of questions -

1. do Hull FC have to give cash to the SMC for internet / tele sales?
2. why could they not have these on sale at the stadium either immediately before or after Fridays game?

Poor from our club
Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:37 pm
Fields of Fire
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 455
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Am I right in saying that anyone could ring/ book online today and get a ticket? surely pass-holders should get first choice as that is part of being a member. I know they have held the north stand back till Saturday but they are going to go very quickly.

Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:38 pm
PCollinson1990
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 507
What problems have you had? If you're not local maybe someone could get them for you?

Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:42 pm
number 6
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10316
correct, any number too i believe, as a pass holder very frustrated at not being able to get through easily or get tickets for 4 pass holders

Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:52 pm
Airlie Frost
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 31, 2012 3:35 am
Posts: 88
I couldnt find the number for the car park at Doncaster for disabled parking, care to pass it on please?

Wed Jun 21, 2017 2:01 pm
Hull White Star
Joined: Sat Nov 19, 2005 9:04 pm
Posts: 2328
Location: Marys Place, near the River, in Nebraska, Waitin' on A Sunny Day
01302 762576
