the cal train wrote: I don't see why people are kicking up such a stink. Presumably, the members reserved tickets have been held until Saturday to prevent 1. passholders missing out and 2. a huge queue before the match on Friday. Not that difficult, we've had to queue for tickets before and we will again.



If you weren't quick enough for the first lot then tough luck, it happens. As a Ticketbastard concert veteran you have my sympathy.

I'm kicking up a stink because its taken me almost 3 hours to get a disabled seating ticket, been passed from pillar to post, got angry at Lucy Hursts voicemail which rhe RFL number from Hull FC's link got you to and having to speak to Hayly on our reception to get an alternative number for the RFL. The RFL told me they've never had to do this before for a club and have been completely overwhelmed by it. So yes I'm a bit peeved athaving to put £10 credit on my phone and £20 on hubbys because its 7p a minute to Ticketmaster & RFL ( no mention anywherw who was selling disabked ticketts). The car park pass at Donny on the other hand was a breeze and took less than 5 minutes from dialling the number.