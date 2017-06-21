WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - semi final tickets

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk semi final tickets

 
Post a reply

Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 11:58 am
the cal train User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2443
Location: West Hull
number 6 wrote:
kicking up a fuss?? yes i am!

was trying over an hour to get through to the rfl, got through once before 10am to be told no tickets were left for fc fans and to get them saturday from fc, (newsflash! some of us work saturdays! also due to sight issues, a family member likes to be side) rang fc they said the rfl had plenty and were telling us wrong info, rang them back over n over, 50 minutes later none left apart from single tickets!


so yes i will kick up a stink that our club cant organise something that should be so easy!

id rather be queuing 2-3 hours today at kc than getting angry sat at home pressing redial over n over

That's how buying tickets for an in demand event goes, little to do with the club. The SMC not allowing us use of the ticket office hasn't helped, but the RFL has helped us out on that front thus far. Others have got served fine, you have been unlucky. I'll be queuing up on Saturday.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:05 pm
Hull White Star User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 19, 2005 9:04 pm
Posts: 2327
Location: Marys Place, near the River, in Nebraska, Waitin' on A Sunny Day
the cal train wrote:
I don't see why people are kicking up such a stink. Presumably, the members reserved tickets have been held until Saturday to prevent 1. passholders missing out and 2. a huge queue before the match on Friday. Not that difficult, we've had to queue for tickets before and we will again.

If you weren't quick enough for the first lot then tough luck, it happens. As a Ticketbastard concert veteran you have my sympathy.


I'm kicking up a stink because its taken me almost 3 hours to get a disabled seating ticket, been passed from pillar to post, got angry at Lucy Hursts voicemail which rhe RFL number from Hull FC's link got you to and having to speak to Hayly on our reception to get an alternative number for the RFL. The RFL told me they've never had to do this before for a club and have been completely overwhelmed by it. So yes I'm a bit peeved athaving to put £10 credit on my phone and £20 on hubbys because its 7p a minute to Ticketmaster & RFL ( no mention anywherw who was selling disabked ticketts). The car park pass at Donny on the other hand was a breeze and took less than 5 minutes from dialling the number.
A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.

When you rescue a dog, you gain a heart for life.

Handle every situation like a dog. If you can't Eat it or Chew it. Pee on it and Walk Away.


"No amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party. So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin. " Anuerin Bevan

Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:11 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 506
Ellam wrote:
BLAME THE SMC

Why? DO they now run the RFL, Ticketmaster and Hull FC?

Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:14 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10314
the cal train wrote:
That's how buying tickets for an in demand event goes, little to do with the club. The SMC not allowing us use of the ticket office hasn't helped, but the RFL has helped us out on that front thus far. Others have got served fine, you have been unlucky. I'll be queuing up on Saturday.



unlucky being told wrong information by the rfl? if the club can have 3000-4000 north stand tickets for saturday they should be able to have 1000-2000 east west available

not a case of being unlucky, its just poor organising and im not on my own i bet!

Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:24 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2610
number 6 wrote:
why isnt the rfl selling west stand blocks! they told me they cant until fc release them but we are only selling north stand at the kc! i really hope they are not selling us short and keeping them back for leeds fans!!

No further tickets will be released for sale until after the exclusive members day on Saturday. The club have retained tickets for the entire North Stand as previously advised. The majority of our allocation for the West Stand has yet to be released for sale by the RFL and the club will also be retaining these remaining seats exclusively for members.
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-21-semi-final-ticket-update#sthash.0g44NwlN.dpuf

Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:28 pm
the cal train User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2443
Location: West Hull
Sounds like the RFL have been overwhelmed on all fronts and the staff on the phones don't actually know what's going on. FC saying they've sold out but people still saying they've rang since and got tickets.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:29 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10314
ccs wrote:
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-21-semi-final-ticket-update#sthash.0g44NwlN.dpuf



again on saturday when at work

im waiting for hull fc to get back in touch

Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:31 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2610
... I'd image not all the tickets will have been allocated to both clubs, there'll be a limited number on "general" sale.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, Armavinit, Bombed Out, Brid B&W, Cardiff_05, Carisma HFC, Deeencee, FC-Steward, fc23, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Karen, old frightful, Patterdale, rover 2000, Sheldon, Superbowl Scott, the artist, The FC Aces, Tinkerman23 and 322 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,589,3542,12076,0484,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM