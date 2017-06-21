|
number 6 wrote:
kicking up a fuss?? yes i am!
was trying over an hour to get through to the rfl, got through once before 10am to be told no tickets were left for fc fans and to get them saturday from fc, (newsflash! some of us work saturdays! also due to sight issues, a family member likes to be side) rang fc they said the rfl had plenty and were telling us wrong info, rang them back over n over, 50 minutes later none left apart from single tickets!
so yes i will kick up a stink that our club cant organise something that should be so easy!
id rather be queuing 2-3 hours today at kc than getting angry sat at home pressing redial over n over
That's how buying tickets for an in demand event goes, little to do with the club. The SMC not allowing us use of the ticket office hasn't helped, but the RFL has helped us out on that front thus far. Others have got served fine, you have been unlucky. I'll be queuing up on Saturday.
Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:05 pm
the cal train wrote:
I don't see why people are kicking up such a stink. Presumably, the members reserved tickets have been held until Saturday to prevent 1. passholders missing out and 2. a huge queue before the match on Friday. Not that difficult, we've had to queue for tickets before and we will again.
If you weren't quick enough for the first lot then tough luck, it happens. As a Ticketbastard concert veteran you have my sympathy.
I'm kicking up a stink because its taken me almost 3 hours to get a disabled seating ticket, been passed from pillar to post, got angry at Lucy Hursts voicemail which rhe RFL number from Hull FC's link got you to and having to speak to Hayly on our reception to get an alternative number for the RFL. The RFL told me they've never had to do this before for a club and have been completely overwhelmed by it. So yes I'm a bit peeved athaving to put £10 credit on my phone and £20 on hubbys because its 7p a minute to Ticketmaster & RFL ( no mention anywherw who was selling disabked ticketts). The car park pass at Donny on the other hand was a breeze and took less than 5 minutes from dialling the number.
Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:11 pm
Ellam wrote:
BLAME THE SMC
Why? DO they now run the RFL, Ticketmaster and Hull FC?
Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:14 pm
the cal train wrote:
That's how buying tickets for an in demand event goes, little to do with the club. The SMC not allowing us use of the ticket office hasn't helped, but the RFL has helped us out on that front thus far. Others have got served fine, you have been unlucky. I'll be queuing up on Saturday.
unlucky being told wrong information by the rfl? if the club can have 3000-4000 north stand tickets for saturday they should be able to have 1000-2000 east west available
not a case of being unlucky, its just poor organising and im not on my own i bet!
Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:24 pm
number 6 wrote:
why isnt the rfl selling west stand blocks! they told me they cant until fc release them but we are only selling north stand at the kc! i really hope they are not selling us short and keeping them back for leeds fans!!
No further tickets will be released for sale until after the exclusive members day on Saturday. The club have retained tickets for the entire North Stand as previously advised. The majority of our allocation for the West Stand has yet to be released for sale by the RFL and the club will also be retaining these remaining seats exclusively for members.
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-21-semi-final-ticket-update#sthash.0g44NwlN.dpuf
Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:28 pm
Sounds like the RFL have been overwhelmed on all fronts and the staff on the phones don't actually know what's going on. FC saying they've sold out but people still saying they've rang since and got tickets.
Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:29 pm
ccs wrote:
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-21-semi-final-ticket-update#sthash.0g44NwlN.dpuf
again on saturday when at work
im waiting for hull fc to get back in touch
Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:31 pm
... I'd image not all the tickets will have been allocated to both clubs, there'll be a limited number on "general" sale.
