Just got off the phone with the RFL having tried and failed to buy online (where it now says "event no longer listed" if you click on the link.
They told me the East stand allocation and a block in the west has totally sold out and they'll be getting no more to sell. All future sales will be done through Hull FC starting on Saturday.
FC are saying this... So looks like us long distance non members are going to have to wait and hope for general sale on Monday. Didn't have any of these issues last year.
The RFL have informed us the initial allocation of tickets made available to Hull FC supporters in the East Stand and a small area of the West Stand have now sold out.
No further tickets will be released for sale until after the exclusive members day on Saturday.
The club have retained tickets for the entire North Stand as previously advised.
The majority of our allocation for the West Stand has yet to be released for sale by the RFL and the club will also be retaining these remaining seats exclusively for members.
This is to ensure that our members get first access to these popular seats before anyone else.
These tickets will be available from 9:30am on Saturday morning - full details are below.
Challenge Cup semi-final ticket information - click here
Should any of these tickets remain unsold, these will then be made available from next Monday.
- See more at: http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-21-s ... XRfhK.dpuf
