finally got through to the rfl after 50 minutes, after being told previously there were no fc tickets left they now only have single seats, no good for 4 of us



rang fc reception, they are going to get back in touch as we dont want to be berhind the goals and we cant get saturday regardless





why isnt the rfl selling west stand blocks! they told me they cant until fc release them but we are only selling north stand at the kc! i really hope they are not selling us short and keeping them back for leeds fans!!







frustrated, annoyed, mostly with our own club at the way this is being handled