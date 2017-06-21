WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:05 am
I've been trying to ring the RFL for an hour for disabled tickets. At 7p a minute its already cost £10 top up fee for me. Absolute farce. I noted on FC's initial info it said phone lines and online from 10 am, now it says members can get them between 9 & 5pm. Some got theirs at 9am according to social media.
Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:07 am
Ellam wrote:
BLAME THE SMC


NOTHING TO DO WITH THE SMC!!!!
Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:10 am
Eventually got mine online without member discount as wasnt prepared to not get tickets so whilst relieved I'm totally peeved at the way the club has or rather hasn't organised the ticket sales and just gone for a basic link to ticketmaster. Leeds have it on their own website with all member and non member options available.
Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:28 am
finally got through to the rfl after 50 minutes, after being told previously there were no fc tickets left they now only have single seats, no good for 4 of us

rang fc reception, they are going to get back in touch as we dont want to be berhind the goals and we cant get saturday regardless


why isnt the rfl selling west stand blocks! they told me they cant until fc release them but we are only selling north stand at the kc! i really hope they are not selling us short and keeping them back for leeds fans!!



frustrated, annoyed, mostly with our own club at the way this is being handled

Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:43 am
If you're trying to buy online now it says 'event no longer exists'
Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:48 am
should be making the west blocks available now!

Re: semi final tickets

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:53 am
Just got off the phone with the RFL having tried and failed to buy online (where it now says "event no longer listed" if you click on the link.
They told me the East stand allocation and a block in the west has totally sold out and they'll be getting no more to sell. All future sales will be done through Hull FC starting on Saturday.
FC are saying this... So looks like us long distance non members are going to have to wait and hope for general sale on Monday. Didn't have any of these issues last year.

The RFL have informed us the initial allocation of tickets made available to Hull FC supporters in the East Stand and a small area of the West Stand have now sold out.

No further tickets will be released for sale until after the exclusive members day on Saturday.

The club have retained tickets for the entire North Stand as previously advised.

The majority of our allocation for the West Stand has yet to be released for sale by the RFL and the club will also be retaining these remaining seats exclusively for members.

This is to ensure that our members get first access to these popular seats before anyone else.

These tickets will be available from 9:30am on Saturday morning - full details are below.

Challenge Cup semi-final ticket information - click here

Should any of these tickets remain unsold, these will then be made available from next Monday.

- See more at: http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-21-s ... XRfhK.dpuf
