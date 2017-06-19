WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:54 pm
BIG HOWARD
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 19, 2009 9:06 pm
Posts: 241
am i right in thinking if i am a hull fc fan (or a rugby league fan) i can get tickets on line from wednesday 21st but as a member i will have to queue up for tickets at 9-30 at the k comm on saturday 24th if all members take 1 person that is more than the ground holds although i know this wont happen tickets are going to be scarce

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:05 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10299
BIG HOWARD wrote:
am i right in thinking if i am a hull fc fan (or a rugby league fan) i can get tickets on line from wednesday 21st but as a member i will have to queue up for tickets at 9-30 at the k comm on saturday 24th if all members take 1 person that is more than the ground holds although i know this wont happen tickets are going to be scarce



anybody can buy tickets from weds through the ticketing site, pass holders have saturday to purchase 2 tickets per pass for the north stand only (behind the goal)

notice leeds are doing half price coach travel at £7.50 yet we are doing coach travel for £15!! come on fc, donny aint that far!

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:18 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3761
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Why should it be cheaper?
How much is it by train to Doncaster and how much would it cost to get to the station at both ends and back again.
jeez, RL fans are so fecking tight re tickets/travel yet won't bat an eyelid at spending a shed load on beer at games!

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:41 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6963
Location: Here there and everywhere
Isn't it just about half the distance for Leeds fans to travel?
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:27 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10299
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Why should it be cheaper?
How much is it by train to Doncaster and how much would it cost to get to the station at both ends and back again.
jeez, RL fans are so fecking tight re tickets/travel yet won't bat an eyelid at spending a shed load on beer at games!



I would have thought a tenner would have been fair. I travel on club coach to most away games and don't spend money on beer or overpriced food

With cas, saints and Leeds away before the cup games that's over a 100 quid just for me forc3 games including tickets

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:50 pm
Irregular Hoops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2370
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Is there a limit to the amount of tickets you can buy online?

Re: semi final tickets

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:34 am
old frightful
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 686
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Is there a limit to the amount of tickets you can buy online?


It doesn't read like that to me unless you want to sit behind the posts.

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc- ... story.html

General Sale:
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, June 21 in line with the RFL and the other semi-finalists The majority of FC's allocation will be sold via the RFL box office online and over the phone. To buy tickets online - click here.

Please note: Tickets will only be available to buy online from the link above from 10am on Wednesday June 21. To buy tickets over the phone - call 0844 856 1113.

Members Priority Seating:
The most popular seats behind the posts in the North Stand at the Keepmoat Stadium have been reserved for FC members.

These seats will be available exclusively to members in person on a first come-first serve basis from the Pitch Side Bar at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday June 24 from 9:30am. The Pitch Side Bar is situated next to the club retail store which will also be open on the day for retail purchases.

These tickets will be restricted to a maximum of two per member due to demand for these seats being high. These seats are marked in yellow on the stadium plan. Members must present their membership card at the point of purchase and any relevant age/concession proof of ID. Hull strongly advise that supporters bring the correct amount of cash when purchasing their tickets, as there are only a limited number of card payment terminals at this facility. This will help speed up the process.

It looks like the RFL have allocated one end of the ground to each club and these are where the two tickets per pass seats are located. The seats down each side look like they're going on general sale on Wednesday 10am.

If this is correct it's different to last year when both Hull and Wigan had one end and around half of one side to sell IIRC.

With the capacity of the Keepmoat being 15,231, I would say each of the end stands will have a maximum of around 3,000 seats. That's not very many and I can see long queues and lots of disappointed people come Saturday morning.
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..

"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."

Re: semi final tickets

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:46 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25873
old frightful wrote:
It doesn't read like that to me unless you want to sit behind the posts.

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc- ... story.html

General Sale:
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, June 21 in line with the RFL and the other semi-finalists The majority of FC's allocation will be sold via the RFL box office online and over the phone. To buy tickets online - click here.

Please note: Tickets will only be available to buy online from the link above from 10am on Wednesday June 21. To buy tickets over the phone - call 0844 856 1113.

Members Priority Seating:
The most popular seats behind the posts in the North Stand at the Keepmoat Stadium have been reserved for FC members.

These seats will be available exclusively to members in person on a first come-first serve basis from the Pitch Side Bar at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday June 24 from 9:30am. The Pitch Side Bar is situated next to the club retail store which will also be open on the day for retail purchases.

These tickets will be restricted to a maximum of two per member due to demand for these seats being high. These seats are marked in yellow on the stadium plan. Members must present their membership card at the point of purchase and any relevant age/concession proof of ID. Hull strongly advise that supporters bring the correct amount of cash when purchasing their tickets, as there are only a limited number of card payment terminals at this facility. This will help speed up the process.

It looks like the RFL have allocated one end of the ground to each club and these are where the two tickets per pass seats are located. The seats down each side look like they're going on general sale on Wednesday 10am.

If this is correct it's different to last year when both Hull and Wigan had one end and around half of one side to sell IIRC.

With the capacity of the Keepmoat being 15,231, I would say each of the end stands will have a maximum of around 3,000 seats. That's not very many and I can see long queues and lots of disappointed people come Saturday morning.


ridiculous to allow members 2 tickets each

