Irregular Hoops wrote: Is there a limit to the amount of tickets you can buy online?

General Sale:

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, June 21 in line with the RFL and the other semi-finalists The majority of FC's allocation will be sold via the RFL box office online and over the phone. To buy tickets online - click here.



Please note: Tickets will only be available to buy online from the link above from 10am on Wednesday June 21. To buy tickets over the phone - call 0844 856 1113.



Members Priority Seating:

The most popular seats behind the posts in the North Stand at the Keepmoat Stadium have been reserved for FC members.



These seats will be available exclusively to members in person on a first come-first serve basis from the Pitch Side Bar at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday June 24 from 9:30am. The Pitch Side Bar is situated next to the club retail store which will also be open on the day for retail purchases.



These tickets will be restricted to a maximum of two per member due to demand for these seats being high. These seats are marked in yellow on the stadium plan. Members must present their membership card at the point of purchase and any relevant age/concession proof of ID. Hull strongly advise that supporters bring the correct amount of cash when purchasing their tickets, as there are only a limited number of card payment terminals at this facility. This will help speed up the process.

It doesn't read like that to me unless you want to sit behind the posts.It looks like the RFL have allocated one end of the ground to each club and these are where the two tickets per pass seats are located. The seats down each side look like they're going on general sale on Wednesday 10am.If this is correct it's different to last year when both Hull and Wigan had one end and around half of one side to sell IIRC.With the capacity of the Keepmoat being 15,231, I would say each of the end stands will have a maximum of around 3,000 seats. That's not very many and I can see long queues and lots of disappointed people come Saturday morning.