BIG HOWARD wrote: am i right in thinking if i am a hull fc fan (or a rugby league fan) i can get tickets on line from wednesday 21st but as a member i will have to queue up for tickets at 9-30 at the k comm on saturday 24th if all members take 1 person that is more than the ground holds although i know this wont happen tickets are going to be scarce

anybody can buy tickets from weds through the ticketing site, pass holders have saturday to purchase 2 tickets per pass for the north stand only (behind the goal)notice leeds are doing half price coach travel at £7.50 yet we are doing coach travel for £15!! come on fc, donny aint that far!