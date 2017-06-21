WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ratchford Charged

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:53 am
lister User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5569
Location: Warrington
ninearches wrote:
How come none or the round the neck tackles by Wigan were reported for disciplinary action & what about Marshall's shoulder charge that put Lineham in touch ?

Surely action around the neck & head is more serious than falling over someone's leg which is a professional foul at the most.


In Rugby Union they have penalties, and potential for yellow and red cards for what they call neck roll tackles.

There appears to be far too much messing around with the neck & head in Rugby League.

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 12:44 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 69
Stef has an 11 year long clean disciplinary record

Sometimes it counts, sometimes it doesn't :roll:
