ninearches wrote: How come none or the round the neck tackles by Wigan were reported for disciplinary action & what about Marshall's shoulder charge that put Lineham in touch ?



Surely action around the neck & head is more serious than falling over someone's leg which is a professional foul at the most.

In Rugby Union they have penalties, and potential for yellow and red cards for what they call neck roll tackles.There appears to be far too much messing around with the neck & head in Rugby League.