Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:35 pm
MikeyWire
Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3441
Location: Still waiting for the title
Rogues Gallery wrote:
That's because it didn't happen like that. Marshall didn't change his running line at all. It should never have been a penalty. The Ratchford (and Hughes) ones were blatant and deliberate and should have been at least sin binning offences.


Blinkers from Rogues again. Marshall's was deliberate after Lineham chipped over him he turned looked right at him and deliberately obstructed him,.
I don't know why you're so annoyed Ratch will get banned as you wish.. And Powell has got away with using his studs on someone.
Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:15 pm
wolfie wales
Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 181
one in one out stupid who is it going to be this week

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:02 am
Trainman
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 549
Rogues Gallery wrote:
That's because it didn't happen like that. Marshall didn't change his running line at all. It should never have been a penalty. The Ratchford (and Hughes) ones were blatant and deliberate and should have been at least sin binning offences.


I don't think it was the obstruction he was talking about but rather the ball & all tackle putting Lineham into touch. From one angle I thought it looked like a shoulder charge, another showed it wasn't.

As for the obstructions to be fair Marshall's one was, he did change his line but not to the same degree as Hughes as there was also a full back in attendance unlike the Hughes one.

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:01 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3125
Location: warrington
Looks like he is contesting it, unlike others he as not used his EGP. First up at 5 pm.

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:27 pm
ninearches
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3122
Location: newton-le-willows
Does the match review panel still operate which might pick up a few of the fouls against our players that seem to be going unnoticed recently ?

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:01 pm
sir adrian morley
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6607
Location: Home sweet home
lister wrote:
Next time don't trip them, stand on them as Sam Powell only got a caution for it.

didnt sims get a ban for standing on someone or is my mind playing tricks

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:20 pm
Shazbaz
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 284
Location: South Stand
1 match ban

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:54 pm
silver2
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 782
Location: Warrington
Serves him right for wearing the wrong shirt.

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:00 pm
wire-flyer
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 67
Must be Agar's fault

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:19 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 734
As he challenged the ruling, rather than accepting with an EGP, does this mean if he would have submitted an EGP he would have escaped a ban?
