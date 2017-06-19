Rogues Gallery wrote:
That's because it didn't happen like that. Marshall didn't change his running line at all. It should never have been a penalty. The Ratchford (and Hughes) ones were blatant and deliberate and should have been at least sin binning offences.
Blinkers from Rogues again. Marshall's was deliberate after Lineham chipped over him he turned looked right at him and deliberately obstructed him,.
I don't know why you're so annoyed Ratch will get banned as you wish.. And Powell has got away with using his studs on someone.