Smiffy27 wrote: Our discipline has been much worse this year. The players are reacting to the pressure that they are under. The trip was obvious and pathetic. I'm not surprised that there is a likely ban.

Its bottom of the league, cheap poop stuff that you used to see from the likes of michael korkidas, the cheap easy stuff, thats one of the things that has vexed me off more than anything during this period. Even after ratch had got off lightly with that trip on ratboy, hughes did the same thing after a knock on later in the first half. Stuck his foot out.WHY????