Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:44 pm
Ratchford charged, so that's him out on Saturday
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/40333/disciplinary-three-players-charged

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:09 pm
Interesting that Marshall didn't get cited for that blatant shoulder charge in stopping the flying pig from scoring. Seems that Redhall and BBC commentators didn't even notice it....funny that

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:17 pm
Next time don't trip them, stand on them as Sam Powell only got a caution for it.

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:20 pm
scottty wrote:
Interesting that Marshall didn't get cited for that blatant shoulder charge in stopping the flying pig from scoring. Seems that Redhall and BBC commentators didn't even notice it....funny that


Do you think there is institutional bias or favouritism?

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:27 pm
Johnson or Dagger to full back?

If Hiku is going to play, I'd rather him play in his intended position, which seems to be centre.

