|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 381
|
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:09 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 07, 2004 11:53 pm
Posts: 219
|
Interesting that Marshall didn't get cited for that blatant shoulder charge in stopping the flying pig from scoring. Seems that Redhall and BBC commentators didn't even notice it....funny that
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:17 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5567
Location: Warrington
|
Next time don't trip them, stand on them as Sam Powell only got a caution for it.
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:20 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8743
|
scottty wrote:
Interesting that Marshall didn't get cited for that blatant shoulder charge in stopping the flying pig from scoring. Seems that Redhall and BBC commentators didn't even notice it....funny that
Do you think there is institutional bias or favouritism?
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:27 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 730
|
Johnson or Dagger to full back?
If Hiku is going to play, I'd rather him play in his intended position, which seems to be centre.
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:37 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 564
|
Our discipline has been much worse this year. The players are reacting to the pressure that they are under. The trip was obvious and pathetic. I'm not surprised that there is a likely ban.
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:47 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 07, 2004 11:53 pm
Posts: 219
|
Wires71 wrote:
Do you think there is institutional bias or favouritism?
Neither i would hope... just inconsistency. Im sure if it had been a sky game they would have referenced it and rightly or wrongly they do seem to influence which cases are reviewed by the panel.
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:51 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35316
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Smiffy27 wrote:
Our discipline has been much worse this year. The players are reacting to the pressure that they are under. The trip was obvious and pathetic. I'm not surprised that there is a likely ban.
Its bottom of the league, cheap poop stuff that you used to see from the likes of michael korkidas, the cheap easy stuff, thats one of the things that has vexed me off more than anything during this period. Even after ratch had got off lightly with that trip on ratboy, hughes did the same thing after a knock on later in the first half. Stuck his foot out.
WHY????
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bigted, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Chetnik, easyWire, Fozzysalforddevil, Gaz3376, ging, Google Adsense [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, Johnkendal, karetaker, lister, LostInNewcastle, marshman777, mikej, mwindass, newgroundb4wakey, Paul2812, Philth, POSTL, scottty, shinymcshine, simon_tem, Smiffy27, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, upsetzombie, WWRLFC78, zzhead and 279 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|