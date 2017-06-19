WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:44 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 381
Ratchford charged, so that's him out on Saturday
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/40333/disciplinary-three-players-charged

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:09 pm
scottty User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Oct 07, 2004 11:53 pm
Posts: 219
Interesting that Marshall didn't get cited for that blatant shoulder charge in stopping the flying pig from scoring. Seems that Redhall and BBC commentators didn't even notice it....funny that

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:17 pm
lister User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5567
Location: Warrington
Next time don't trip them, stand on them as Sam Powell only got a caution for it.

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:20 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8743
scottty wrote:
Interesting that Marshall didn't get cited for that blatant shoulder charge in stopping the flying pig from scoring. Seems that Redhall and BBC commentators didn't even notice it....funny that


Do you think there is institutional bias or favouritism?

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:27 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 730
Johnson or Dagger to full back?

If Hiku is going to play, I'd rather him play in his intended position, which seems to be centre.

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:37 pm
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 564
Our discipline has been much worse this year. The players are reacting to the pressure that they are under. The trip was obvious and pathetic. I'm not surprised that there is a likely ban.

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:47 pm
scottty User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Oct 07, 2004 11:53 pm
Posts: 219
Wires71 wrote:
Do you think there is institutional bias or favouritism?


Neither i would hope... just inconsistency. Im sure if it had been a sky game they would have referenced it and rightly or wrongly they do seem to influence which cases are reviewed by the panel.

Re: Ratchford Charged

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:51 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35316
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Smiffy27 wrote:
Our discipline has been much worse this year. The players are reacting to the pressure that they are under. The trip was obvious and pathetic. I'm not surprised that there is a likely ban.



Its bottom of the league, cheap poop stuff that you used to see from the likes of michael korkidas, the cheap easy stuff, thats one of the things that has vexed me off more than anything during this period. Even after ratch had got off lightly with that trip on ratboy, hughes did the same thing after a knock on later in the first half. Stuck his foot out.


WHY????
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

