At international level RL teams have to be very close in ability - at least on the day - for the game to be a contest. In international RU a side with dire backs can stay in touch if its good at set pieces and keeps the game tight. England RL can often put an OK pack out but you simply can't play a game in the forwards if the other side wants to move the ball around.



As for RU, Australia are in really poor shape ATM. The skill levels in the backs are alarmingly poor, and Folau aside they have nobody with individual brilliance either. Scotland looked like a team wth backs straight out of the 1980s in terms of fitness, strength and skill but managed to beat them.