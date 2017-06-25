WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:33 pm
suffolk rhinos User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 188
SmokeyTA wrote:
SL is regressing, i don't disagree, but you arent comparing like to like. You can't compare an All-Blacks v Lions game to a run of the mill leeds v cas game as a fair measure of quality.

The lions (a squad which contains a kiwi, a tongan, and 2 aussies one an RL player, hardly a ringing endorsement of northern hemisphere rugby) playing against the kiwis (containing another RL product) is probably comparable to SoO or a meaningful kiwi v kangaroos game.

Try watching the Rebels, Reds, Kings, Bulls, Bristol, Newport, Zebre, Edinburgh, Worcester, even the Force or Waratahs, they make Leigh and Widnes look like NSW and Queensland.

i compared the test to the last two RL internationals i saw at the olympic stadium, england vs NZ was particularly dire,
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:59 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22554
perhaps you are particularly unfortunate then because the Eng V NZ game after that at the DW was a great game, the one after that at Huddersfield was an absolute cracker aswell. The 2014 Four Nations was an utterly fantastic competition all the way through and the World Cup semi v NZ was also a brilliant game.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ady the rhino, Backwoodsman, Boston Spa, Brid B&W, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, Dadsylad, easthullwesty, HRS Rhino, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, newgroundb4wakey, SmokeyTA, STEVENM1000, suffolk rhinos, The Eagle, WF Rhino, xparksider and 214 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,8062,06176,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
56
- 12HUNSLET
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
32
- 28NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
18
- 35MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
36
- 12SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
36
- 30FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 29WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
38
- 10OXFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
13
- 12HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
34
- 22TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
47
- 12OLDHAM  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
48
- 12HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
18
- 40HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
14
- 24BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
25
- 20DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
18
- 25YORK  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM