SmokeyTA wrote:
SL is regressing, i don't disagree, but you arent comparing like to like. You can't compare an All-Blacks v Lions game to a run of the mill leeds v cas game as a fair measure of quality.
The lions (a squad which contains a kiwi, a tongan, and 2 aussies one an RL player, hardly a ringing endorsement of northern hemisphere rugby) playing against the kiwis (containing another RL product) is probably comparable to SoO or a meaningful kiwi v kangaroos game.
Try watching the Rebels, Reds, Kings, Bulls, Bristol, Newport, Zebre, Edinburgh, Worcester, even the Force or Waratahs, they make Leigh and Widnes look like NSW and Queensland.
i compared the test to the last two RL internationals i saw at the olympic stadium, england vs NZ was particularly dire,