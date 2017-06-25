SmokeyTA wrote:

SL is regressing, i don't disagree, but you arent comparing like to like. You can't compare an All-Blacks v Lions game to a run of the mill leeds v cas game as a fair measure of quality.



The lions (a squad which contains a kiwi, a tongan, and 2 aussies one an RL player, hardly a ringing endorsement of northern hemisphere rugby) playing against the kiwis (containing another RL product) is probably comparable to SoO or a meaningful kiwi v kangaroos game.



Try watching the Rebels, Reds, Kings, Bulls, Bristol, Newport, Zebre, Edinburgh, Worcester, even the Force or Waratahs, they make Leigh and Widnes look like NSW and Queensland.