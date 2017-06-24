WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:01 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 323
Cant see Salford being in top 4 at the end of the 8s if im honest. I can see us playing Hull in both semi finals.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:51 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15435
Location: On the road
The Eagle wrote:
Sadly I have to agree with you. RU used to be dull and RL skillful. It seems the other way round these days


Did you watch the SOO on Wednesday? The standard of rugby down under is of a high level its just SL that is lagging behind.

If you watched the RU - one try came from an inability to catch a high ball and two came from the Lions being unable to slide their defence which is criminal with 15 players on the field. Having said that their try in the first half was superb
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:45 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2545
Location: advertising my villa
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Cant see Salford being in top 4 at the end of the 8s if im honest. I can see us playing Hull in both semi finals.


Struggle to see anybody catching the top 4 if I'm honest. I think Wakey will slack off. Especially in the super 8s. Then I think the rest are too far back.

Can see a:
Cas Vs Salford
Hull Vs Leeds

Semi final match up.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:06 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4056
Cas have free run for the rest of the season now that they are out of the CC,They don't have the distractions that Hull FC,Salford and Rhinos have

Also the Winners of the CC regularly go on a bender which ultimately ends their season, so one of Cas' major challengers for the GF could be gone unless they could back up and remain in the game like we did in 2015

Unless Cas implode from here on in then they will definitely get a home semi final in the play off's

Wigan look to have far too much ground to make up in order to make the top 4 although until it is mathematically impossible then they still remain a threat IMO,If they finish 4th then they are capable of winning the GF irrespective of who they play
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:14 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 831
Sal Paradise wrote:
Did you watch the SOO on Wednesday? The standard of rugby down under is of a high level its just SL that is lagging behind.

If you watched the RU - one try came from an inability to catch a high ball and two came from the Lions being unable to slide their defence which is criminal with 15 players on the field. Having said that their try in the first half was superb


So you compared 2 different events to support your argument. Have you watched super league or NRL this year? RU is so far ahead of rugby league in the skills stakes it's laughable .

Regards

King James

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:17 pm
suffolk rhinos User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 186
Wigan have an easy run in up to the split and are capable of going on a run with all their returnees getting match fit, don't like them but have to respect them
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:20 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22552
Wigan are 7 points back and there are only 22 to play for. They need to gain at least 2 points on the top 4 before the 8's imo. I can't see them gaining more than 5 points on anyone in 7 games. Its just too much.

Saints are the dark horses imo. They have an interesting month coming up with Leeds, Hull, Les Catalans and Wakefield. They have just beaten Salford. 3 or 4 wins from that run and the will only be a couple of points off the top 4 coming in to the 8's with perhaps Barba coming in.

If either Wigan or Saints can sneak in to the 4, i wouldnt bet against either of them come knock-out rugby.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:37 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22552
Lebron James wrote:
So you compared 2 different events to support your argument. Have you watched super league or NRL this year? RU is so far ahead of rugby league in the skills stakes it's laughable .

Regards

King James

Nonsense, Its not even close. Outside of maybe 4 sides NZ sides, the standard of club RU is embarrassingly bad. RU in Australia is absolutely on its ar5e, SA are going backwards at a rate of knots and I would fancy most SL sides against the Argentinian or Japanese Super Rugby sides in a game of RU and the Northern Hemisphere is a distant second and in terms of actual Rugby skills even further behind. Outside of Munster, Leinster and Scarlets the pro12 is barely championship standard and the top14 and AP are SL level at best and there is a huge gap between us and the NRL.

There is a reason that 3 of the top 4 nations in RU all pick RL players for their national sides, the only reason the other doesnt, is because there are no RL players who qualify for them.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
