Cas have free run for the rest of the season now that they are out of the CC,They don't have the distractions that Hull FC,Salford and Rhinos have



Also the Winners of the CC regularly go on a bender which ultimately ends their season, so one of Cas' major challengers for the GF could be gone unless they could back up and remain in the game like we did in 2015



Unless Cas implode from here on in then they will definitely get a home semi final in the play off's



Wigan look to have far too much ground to make up in order to make the top 4 although until it is mathematically impossible then they still remain a threat IMO,If they finish 4th then they are capable of winning the GF irrespective of who they play