The Eagle wrote: Sadly I have to agree with you. RU used to be dull and RL skillful. It seems the other way round these days

Did you watch the SOO on Wednesday? The standard of rugby down under is of a high level its just SL that is lagging behind.If you watched the RU - one try came from an inability to catch a high ball and two came from the Lions being unable to slide their defence which is criminal with 15 players on the field. Having said that their try in the first half was superb