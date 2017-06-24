|
Gotcha wrote:
I he hasn't at all. We had this after magic weekend, and the stats came out and it wasn't even close, Parcell was by miles the better player. I really can't recall much of the first game, but don't think McShane did anything better than Parcell last night either. Parcell is easily the stand out hooker in Super League this year.
I fact a quick look at the stats, 51 tackles from Parcell with one error, as opposed to McShanes 33 and two errors. Everything else similar. Not sure what people are expecting from an hooker. But that's the second game on trot against Cas, where Parcell has been a defensive saviour and topped 50 tackles.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:56 am
tad rhino wrote:
and I agreed with that.
however tactically he was left wanting again. the most precocious young attacking talent in the league and he's unused. no wonder he's looking to leave. move a poor moon? no leave him. take off a useless Sutcliffe? no leave him.
he's incapable of Making in game decisions that aren't pre planned. Powell had him in his pocket again
I agree with you Walker is an exciting prospect even Mac has waxed lyrical about him rating him better than Ward on his debut. With 20 mins to go in last nights match I felt we had no answers to combat Cas, we lacked that creative edge or that catalyst that would spark the others into action. Walker's raw enthusiasm coupled with the no fear mentality that young players have COULD have made the difference . However, I am reminded of the CC game against Fev, true he was only on for 10 mins I think, so was never really going to make a great impact in a short space of time...but Fev players gave him a right battering...almost got knocked senseless. Not saying it would have happened last night ,you also can't wrap players in cotton wool..best way to learn from a knock is to get right back in there. Cas though were coming in hard last night ,if he had started they would have targeted him heavily ,possibly experiencing far worse than he did against Fev. Think in Fev match he only managed once to make decent metres but most of the time they closed him down...Cas who are a superior side to Fev would possibly done far more expert number on him. So end result probably still a defeat ,Mac though would have come under criticism for playing a youngster in an important match that kept us in contention. So I can understand his reasons for not risking Walker.... There is then the argument of ok why was he included in the squad...before match Mac genuinely thought Leeds would be able to reverse the 6 previous defeats, had we been winning by a reasonable margin then I reckon he would have played Walker...safe option though think you learn more from tough games...that my reckoning. I hope rumours of Walker considering his future at Leeds are false...kid just got to be patient ..he will get his time.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:14 pm
To me it was obvious before the start that Walker was NEVER going to get on unless we had a serious injury to a back or in the miracle that we found ourselves miles in front (which was never going to happen) so that being the case I think it was a waste of a bench spot and we could have just gone with another forward option.
Case in point last night was when we were behind and probably needing something different, Handley went off for a head assessment and instead of bringing Walker on and either sticking him on the wing for 10 minutes or putting him at FB and moving Sutcliffe into the halves, or sticking him in the halves for 10 minutes and moving Moon back to centre to solve the turnstile defence we had on that edge with Hall and Handley flapping about like girls we bring on Cuthbo instead
Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:37 pm
Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:41 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Yet you are as per usual after a Leeds defeat.
Unlike you I paid good money to watch that tripe and I am not the only suggesting the quality on the field is not what it should be.
I await you reason why Cas were lucky to beat Leeds the 7th time on the trot. How do you put it pfft!!
Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:19 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Unlike you I paid good money to watch that tripe and I am not the only suggesting the quality on the field is not what it should be.
I await you reason why Cas were lucky to beat Leeds the 7th time on the trot. How do you put it pfft!!
I did go to the game thanks.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:41 pm
Have to say Parcell looks tired to me. Hes hardly run since the Wire game and while he makes lots of tackles he has stopped winning collision. Not blaming him for our dismal attacking efforts by the way.
Cas are very well coached they have options for Gale all the time with bodies in motion. We have no moves, set plays, structure and no decoy runners. Its boring to watch.
Weve some good hard working forwards who graft every week but have no X factor about them. They are all similar. We are linked with Hep Cahill for next year whos a solid pro and workhorse but we already have 4 Hep Cahills in our pack.
Ive nothing against McD weve had a lot of success under him but its time for some fresh ideas next year. I dont mind losing, it happens, but i hate the fact we are boring to watch.
Leeds Rugby League is known for its brand of attacking and that should be adhered to win lose or draw. Like i say at the moment we are boring to watch. The players give their all every week. Theres no lack of effort or pride. They just arent given a structure or system to succeed in from what I can see.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:48 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Have to say Parcell looks tired to me. Hes hardly run since the Wire game and while he makes lots of tackles he has stopped winning collision. Not blaming him for our dismal attacking efforts by the way.
Cas are very well coached they have options for Gale all the time with bodies in motion. We have no moves, set plays, structure and no decoy runners. Its boring to watch.
Weve some good hard working forwards who graft every week but have no X factor about them. They are all similar. We are linked with Hep Cahill for next year whos a solid pro and workhorse but we already have 4 Hep Cahills in our pack.
Ive nothing against McD weve had a lot of success under him but its time for some fresh ideas next year. I dont mind losing, it happens, but i hate the fact we are boring to watch.
Leeds Rugby League is known for its brand of attacking and that should be adhered to win lose or draw. Like i say at the moment we are boring to watch. The players give their all every week. Theres no lack of effort or pride. They just arent given a structure or system to succeed in from what I can see.
top post but you can read the same comments on wire, saints or pies board, super league and the game in general is on a slippery slope, watched the all blacks this morning, ball handling skills at pace which was great to watch, when was the last international RL game we can say that about
Sat Jun 24, 2017 3:28 pm
Joined:
Posts:
Location:
Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
suffolk rhinos wrote:
top post but you can read the same comments on wire, saints or pies board, super league and the game in general is on a slippery slope, watched the all blacks this morning, ball handling skills at pace which was great to watch, when was the last international RL game we can say that about
Sadly I have to agree with you. RU used to be dull and RL skillful. It seems the other way round these days
Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:22 pm
I get that cas fans are cocky after beating us again, and rightly so as they are a superior team to us at the moment. But they need to think bigger and look beyond beating us now, it's about winning the grand final and we are probably the 4th best team. They will more likely need to beat hull or Salford to win the grand final and they have shown an ability to beat cas.
I'm not sure they have enough games but I do think if Wigan made the top 4 they would strangle the life out of cas and win the gf.
