WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:54 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15014
Gotcha wrote:
I he hasn't at all. We had this after magic weekend, and the stats came out and it wasn't even close, Parcell was by miles the better player. I really can't recall much of the first game, but don't think McShane did anything better than Parcell last night either. Parcell is easily the stand out hooker in Super League this year.


I fact a quick look at the stats, 51 tackles from Parcell with one error, as opposed to McShanes 33 and two errors. Everything else similar. Not sure what people are expecting from an hooker. But that's the second game on trot against Cas, where Parcell has been a defensive saviour and topped 50 tackles.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:56 am
TheSnowmonkey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:36 pm
Posts: 55
tad rhino wrote:
and I agreed with that.
however tactically he was left wanting again. the most precocious young attacking talent in the league and he's unused. no wonder he's looking to leave. move a poor moon? no leave him. take off a useless Sutcliffe? no leave him.
he's incapable of Making in game decisions that aren't pre planned. Powell had him in his pocket again


I agree with you Walker is an exciting prospect even Mac has waxed lyrical about him rating him better than Ward on his debut. With 20 mins to go in last nights match I felt we had no answers to combat Cas, we lacked that creative edge or that catalyst that would spark the others into action. Walker's raw enthusiasm coupled with the no fear mentality that young players have COULD have made the difference . However, I am reminded of the CC game against Fev, true he was only on for 10 mins I think, so was never really going to make a great impact in a short space of time...but Fev players gave him a right battering...almost got knocked senseless. Not saying it would have happened last night ,you also can't wrap players in cotton wool..best way to learn from a knock is to get right back in there. Cas though were coming in hard last night ,if he had started they would have targeted him heavily ,possibly experiencing far worse than he did against Fev. Think in Fev match he only managed once to make decent metres but most of the time they closed him down...Cas who are a superior side to Fev would possibly done far more expert number on him. So end result probably still a defeat ,Mac though would have come under criticism for playing a youngster in an important match that kept us in contention. So I can understand his reasons for not risking Walker.... There is then the argument of ok why was he included in the squad...before match Mac genuinely thought Leeds would be able to reverse the 6 previous defeats, had we been winning by a reasonable margin then I reckon he would have played Walker...safe option though think you learn more from tough games...that my reckoning. I hope rumours of Walker considering his future at Leeds are false...kid just got to be patient ..he will get his time.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:14 pm
cheekydiddles Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2318
To me it was obvious before the start that Walker was NEVER going to get on unless we had a serious injury to a back or in the miracle that we found ourselves miles in front (which was never going to happen) so that being the case I think it was a waste of a bench spot and we could have just gone with another forward option.

Case in point last night was when we were behind and probably needing something different, Handley went off for a head assessment and instead of bringing Walker on and either sticking him on the wing for 10 minutes or putting him at FB and moving Sutcliffe into the halves, or sticking him in the halves for 10 minutes and moving Moon back to centre to solve the turnstile defence we had on that edge with Hall and Handley flapping about like girls we bring on Cuthbo instead

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:37 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7851
Location: SWMC Coach
^ This
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:41 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15434
Location: On the road
PrinterThe wrote:
Yet you are as per usual after a Leeds defeat. :)

Unlike you I paid good money to watch that tripe and I am not the only suggesting the quality on the field is not what it should be.

I await you reason why Cas were lucky to beat Leeds the 7th time on the trot. How do you put it pfft!!
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:19 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 440
Sal Paradise wrote:
Unlike you I paid good money to watch that tripe and I am not the only suggesting the quality on the field is not what it should be.

I await you reason why Cas were lucky to beat Leeds the 7th time on the trot. How do you put it pfft!!



I did go to the game thanks.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:41 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 322
Have to say Parcell looks tired to me. Hes hardly run since the Wire game and while he makes lots of tackles he has stopped winning collision. Not blaming him for our dismal attacking efforts by the way.

Cas are very well coached they have options for Gale all the time with bodies in motion. We have no moves, set plays, structure and no decoy runners. Its boring to watch.

Weve some good hard working forwards who graft every week but have no X factor about them. They are all similar. We are linked with Hep Cahill for next year whos a solid pro and workhorse but we already have 4 Hep Cahills in our pack.

Ive nothing against McD weve had a lot of success under him but its time for some fresh ideas next year. I dont mind losing, it happens, but i hate the fact we are boring to watch.

Leeds Rugby League is known for its brand of attacking and that should be adhered to win lose or draw. Like i say at the moment we are boring to watch. The players give their all every week. Theres no lack of effort or pride. They just arent given a structure or system to succeed in from what I can see.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:48 pm
suffolk rhinos User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 185
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Have to say Parcell looks tired to me. Hes hardly run since the Wire game and while he makes lots of tackles he has stopped winning collision. Not blaming him for our dismal attacking efforts by the way.

Cas are very well coached they have options for Gale all the time with bodies in motion. We have no moves, set plays, structure and no decoy runners. Its boring to watch.

Weve some good hard working forwards who graft every week but have no X factor about them. They are all similar. We are linked with Hep Cahill for next year whos a solid pro and workhorse but we already have 4 Hep Cahills in our pack.

Ive nothing against McD weve had a lot of success under him but its time for some fresh ideas next year. I dont mind losing, it happens, but i hate the fact we are boring to watch.

Leeds Rugby League is known for its brand of attacking and that should be adhered to win lose or draw. Like i say at the moment we are boring to watch. The players give their all every week. Theres no lack of effort or pride. They just arent given a structure or system to succeed in from what I can see.

top post but you can read the same comments on wire, saints or pies board, super league and the game in general is on a slippery slope, watched the all blacks this morning, ball handling skills at pace which was great to watch, when was the last international RL game we can say that about
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], Charlie Sheen, ComeOnYouUll, Dadsylad, Gotcha, illy, ioan91, Juan Cornetto, marathonman, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Maverick Rhino, Patterdale, rhinos21, rollin thunder, Seth, WF Rhino and 255 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,2001,80576,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
14
- 12PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
20
- 30BRISBANE
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
25
- 24MELBOURNE
TV
  
 NOW 
Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
12
- 10CATALANS
  
Half Time
 NOW 
Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
10
- 14BARROW  
Latest
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM