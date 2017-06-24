tad rhino wrote: and I agreed with that.

however tactically he was left wanting again. the most precocious young attacking talent in the league and he's unused. no wonder he's looking to leave. move a poor moon? no leave him. take off a useless Sutcliffe? no leave him.

he's incapable of Making in game decisions that aren't pre planned. Powell had him in his pocket again

I agree with you Walker is an exciting prospect even Mac has waxed lyrical about him rating him better than Ward on his debut. With 20 mins to go in last nights match I felt we had no answers to combat Cas, we lacked that creative edge or that catalyst that would spark the others into action. Walker's raw enthusiasm coupled with the no fear mentality that young players have COULD have made the difference . However, I am reminded of the CC game against Fev, true he was only on for 10 mins I think, so was never really going to make a great impact in a short space of time...but Fev players gave him a right battering...almost got knocked senseless. Not saying it would have happened last night ,you also can't wrap players in cotton wool..best way to learn from a knock is to get right back in there. Cas though were coming in hard last night ,if he had started they would have targeted him heavily ,possibly experiencing far worse than he did against Fev. Think in Fev match he only managed once to make decent metres but most of the time they closed him down...Cas who are a superior side to Fev would possibly done far more expert number on him. So end result probably still a defeat ,Mac though would have come under criticism for playing a youngster in an important match that kept us in contention. So I can understand his reasons for not risking Walker.... There is then the argument of ok why was he included in the squad...before match Mac genuinely thought Leeds would be able to reverse the 6 previous defeats, had we been winning by a reasonable margin then I reckon he would have played Walker...safe option though think you learn more from tough games...that my reckoning. I hope rumours of Walker considering his future at Leeds are false...kid just got to be patient ..he will get his time.