WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:35 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15013
nottinghamtiger wrote:
If Hardaker, Gale and McShane were playing for Leeds, under the coaching of Powell, there may have been a different result.
Leeds' loss has been Castleford's gain.


Your key was the coaching. Not sure putting them in this current set up would make much difference, and McShane simply isn't anything close to Parcell anyway.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:38 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20061
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Gale would improve us but generally coaching is the differencr

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:39 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3314
Gotcha wrote:
Your key was the coaching. Not sure putting them in this current set up would make much difference, and McShane simply isn't anything close to Parcell anyway.



McShane has outplayed his opposite number parcell everytime easily this season they've met. Granted I appreciate that stems from the pack.

Would expect a ban for JJB.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:01 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15013
Towns88 wrote:
McShane has outplayed his opposite number parcell everytime easily this season they've met. Granted I appreciate that stems from the pack.

Would expect a ban for JJB.


No he hasn't, not at all.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:22 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3314
Gotcha wrote:
No he hasn't, not at all.



He has. Every time Cas have played Leeds this year McShane has been the standout hooker. I like Parcell, good player, speed to burn, decent support player, works hard. But Macca is also having a damn good season and I wouldn't swap him for anyone. Such a good rugby brain, tough as old boots. He thoroughly deserves his England call up .
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:28 am
The Magic Rat User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am
Posts: 1583
Location: with the barefoot girls
Gotcha wrote:
No he hasn't, not at all.
Yes he has
Woody: Can I pour you a draft, Mr. Peterson?
Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?
Woody: For a beer?
Norm: No, for stupid questions.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:32 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5251
Location: Hill Valley
McShane has been the better hooker but its not surprising considering his team have been on the front foot in about 75 percent of the overall game time over the 3 games.

He has improved lots since he was with us, i don't think he is quite international standard though.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:33 am
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5963
By some distance too.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:37 am
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5963
As for McGuire, did he create any more when on the pitch than he did while in the bin?
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:48 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15013
Towns88 wrote:
He has. Every time Cas have played Leeds this year McShane has been the standout hooker. I like Parcell, good player, speed to burn, decent support player, works hard. But Macca is also having a damn good season and I wouldn't swap him for anyone. Such a good rugby brain, tough as old boots. He thoroughly deserves his England call up .


I he hasn't at all. We had this after magic weekend, and the stats came out and it wasn't even close, Parcell was by miles the better player. I really can't recall much of the first game, but don't think McShane did anything better than Parcell last night either. Parcell is easily the stand out hooker in Super League this year.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, Dadsylad, DAVE@CAS1990, fbstackafelt, Five and last, Gotcha, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, leedsnsouths, McGuireofrEngland, nottinghamtiger, poppys mum, rhinos21, rodhutch, Rogues Gallery, rollin thunder, suffolk rhinos, taxi4stevesmith, The Magic Rat, TheSnowmonkey, TOMCAT, Towns88, Wardy67, Wigg'n and 300 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,1151,84476,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
14
- 12PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM