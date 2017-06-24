Towns88 wrote: He has. Every time Cas have played Leeds this year McShane has been the standout hooker. I like Parcell, good player, speed to burn, decent support player, works hard. But Macca is also having a damn good season and I wouldn't swap him for anyone. Such a good rugby brain, tough as old boots. He thoroughly deserves his England call up .

I he hasn't at all. We had this after magic weekend, and the stats came out and it wasn't even close, Parcell was by miles the better player. I really can't recall much of the first game, but don't think McShane did anything better than Parcell last night either. Parcell is easily the stand out hooker in Super League this year.