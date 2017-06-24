|
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
If Hardaker, Gale and McShane were playing for Leeds, under the coaching of Powell, there may have been a different result.
Leeds' loss has been Castleford's gain.
Your key was the coaching. Not sure putting them in this current set up would make much difference, and McShane simply isn't anything close to Parcell anyway.
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:38 am
|
|
Gale would improve us but generally coaching is the differencr
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:39 am
|
|
Gotcha wrote:
Your key was the coaching. Not sure putting them in this current set up would make much difference, and McShane simply isn't anything close to Parcell anyway.
McShane has outplayed his opposite number parcell everytime easily this season they've met. Granted I appreciate that stems from the pack.
Would expect a ban for JJB.
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:01 am
|
|
Towns88 wrote:
McShane has outplayed his opposite number parcell everytime easily this season they've met. Granted I appreciate that stems from the pack.
Would expect a ban for JJB.
No he hasn't, not at all.
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:22 am
|
|
Gotcha wrote:
No he hasn't, not at all.
He has. Every time Cas have played Leeds this year McShane has been the standout hooker. I like Parcell, good player, speed to burn, decent support player, works hard. But Macca is also having a damn good season and I wouldn't swap him for anyone. Such a good rugby brain, tough as old boots. He thoroughly deserves his England call up .
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:28 am
|
|
Gotcha wrote:
No he hasn't, not at all.
Yes he has
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:32 am
|
|
McShane has been the better hooker but its not surprising considering his team have been on the front foot in about 75 percent of the overall game time over the 3 games.
He has improved lots since he was with us, i don't think he is quite international standard though.
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:33 am
|
|
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:37 am
|
|
As for McGuire, did he create any more when on the pitch than he did while in the bin?
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:48 am
|
|
Towns88 wrote:
He has. Every time Cas have played Leeds this year McShane has been the standout hooker. I like Parcell, good player, speed to burn, decent support player, works hard. But Macca is also having a damn good season and I wouldn't swap him for anyone. Such a good rugby brain, tough as old boots. He thoroughly deserves his England call up .
I he hasn't at all. We had this after magic weekend, and the stats came out and it wasn't even close, Parcell was by miles the better player. I really can't recall much of the first game, but don't think McShane did anything better than Parcell last night either. Parcell is easily the stand out hooker in Super League this year.
|
