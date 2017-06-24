|
What does make me sad is that international union is miles ahead of league at the moment. Last night in a bit of drizzle the handling was awful, unforced dropped balls are all too common in the game.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:42 am
tad rhino wrote:
and I agreed with that.
however tactically he was left wanting again. the most precocious young attacking talent in the league and he's unused. no wonder he's looking to leave. move a poor moon? no leave him. take off a useless Sutcliffe? no leave him.
he's incapable of Making in game decisions that aren't pre planned. Powell had him in his pocket again
I think he should have started the youngster at FB and played Sutcliffe at centre however the poor handling will have done for any game plan as we just couldn't build any momentum at all. The players must take the blame for this one.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:50 am
If we lose Jack Walker because McNumb fails to play him then I will be furious. He is destined to be a star so give him game time.
Time to ship out Briscoe too and get a replacement. I hope the rumours of Myler aren't true.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:03 am
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I think he should have started the youngster at FB and played Sutcliffe at centre however the poor handling will have done for any game plan as we just couldn't build any momentum at all. The players must take the blame for this one.
The coach has to accept blame too. Playing 1 man out rugby means the defence are dominating and up fast. With some better game plan to move the ball it would have held them back. All in all, professional players should be able to hold a ball (in not atrocious conditions) and a professional coach should be able to set up his team to offer more.
Walker is a better player than Handley so made sense to start him at fb and Sutty at centre. To not even address this during the game is poor management
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:10 am
Aside from the ridiculous amount of junior grade dropsies, i think we need to all get some proper perspective about this side, and its limitations. Our 2015 side was good but not great, and since we have lost two truly great players, replaced them with very little and other old players are 2 years more advanced.to top it off our world class FB came up with the game changing play against us and it was clear throughout we had nothing like that within us, just barge and hope.
We are still in a great position and in with a shot at both competitions but we no longer have the personel to believe we have a shot at beating the top sides in the big games if they are at the top of their game on the day.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:11 am
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I watched the full game on sky including their replays of crucial events and suggest this provided a better view than yours from behind the sticks at one end.
JJB is one of the players you regularly pick on and in this case your comment came at half time. Had you been able to see down to the other end you would have spotted JJB leading our defense with consecutive tackles and he made no handling errors all game. This is important because it was the 20 handling errors that were the main cause of our defeat.
You say he struggled to move sideways without mentioning that Sutcliffe and Briscoe lack of sideways movement cost us 12 points.
.
Yes JJB did give away some penalties in the second half but he got pinged for things Cas players were getting away but that was not why we lost. He never stopped trying and IMO was full of energy till the final whistle.
From your behind the sticks view you should have spotted the awful attempt by Sutcliffe to tackle Hardaker. His other play was way below standard too. But you choose the most energetic member of the team to single out.
Juan, you are talking absolute rubbish mate. You simply can not see some of the things that go on, on the tv, close up replays I give you, but not the full vision like you can at a game. Your biase on JJB knows no bounds, here it is completely clueless. No one is arguing with you on errors, in fact nobody is saying he wasn't rushing out, that was part of the problem he was playing his own game and leaving problems for others. He is not fit, that is clear, his arms are knackered, he can not get them round and he is flapping, do you not notice he never makes a tackle round the legs? They ran round him numerous times in that first half, and he was shoved off three times, that was why I commented at half time. That is fact, not your view that can not see it from thousands of miles away. Let me make it clear, nobody is questioning JJB's attitude and desire.
I agree with you on Sutcliffe and Briscoe who were woeful, although not necessarily the Eden try. I also think Sutcliffe was at fault with the third try where it was clear what Millington was doing, he was pointing for it, and Sutcliffe was looking right at it but didn't read it. But that is what happens when players play roles they are not up to.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:15 am
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Your usual blame the coach mantra is also duly noted. If the players drop the ball 20 times many of them early in the sets this gifts possession and then they miss 39 tackles this is nothing to do with the coaches tactics and you know it.
This gets a bit boring to be honest. You would be 100% correct in an isolated match. But come on, how many times have we repeated this now in games? 39 missed tackles is nothing new for us this year, and neither is low percentages. If the coach can't fix that, then where does the blame really lie?
