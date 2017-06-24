Juan Cornetto wrote: I watched the full game on sky including their replays of crucial events and suggest this provided a better view than yours from behind the sticks at one end.



JJB is one of the players you regularly pick on and in this case your comment came at half time. Had you been able to see down to the other end you would have spotted JJB leading our defense with consecutive tackles and he made no handling errors all game. This is important because it was the 20 handling errors that were the main cause of our defeat.



You say he struggled to move sideways without mentioning that Sutcliffe and Briscoe lack of sideways movement cost us 12 points.

Yes JJB did give away some penalties in the second half but he got pinged for things Cas players were getting away but that was not why we lost. He never stopped trying and IMO was full of energy till the final whistle.



From your behind the sticks view you should have spotted the awful attempt by Sutcliffe to tackle Hardaker. His other play was way below standard too. But you choose the most energetic member of the team to single out.

Juan, you are talking absolute rubbish mate. You simply can not see some of the things that go on, on the tv, close up replays I give you, but not the full vision like you can at a game. Your biase on JJB knows no bounds, here it is completely clueless. No one is arguing with you on errors, in fact nobody is saying he wasn't rushing out, that was part of the problem he was playing his own game and leaving problems for others. He is not fit, that is clear, his arms are knackered, he can not get them round and he is flapping, do you not notice he never makes a tackle round the legs? They ran round him numerous times in that first half, and he was shoved off three times, that was why I commented at half time. That is fact, not your view that can not see it from thousands of miles away. Let me make it clear, nobody is questioning JJB's attitude and desire.I agree with you on Sutcliffe and Briscoe who were woeful, although not necessarily the Eden try. I also think Sutcliffe was at fault with the third try where it was clear what Millington was doing, he was pointing for it, and Sutcliffe was looking right at it but didn't read it. But that is what happens when players play roles they are not up to.