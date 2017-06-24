WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 6:35 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15008
Sal Paradise wrote:
He is still fitter than Singleton it takes him 3 plays to get back in the line!!


I'm not disagreeing. Regressed so much this year. A prop who regularly only makes five yards per carry for me is not doing the job they are picked for. Seems to enjoy a collision more than doing a job.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 6:42 am
D4mo78 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 332
Cas are a well drilled team. Like someone said, they all know where they're meant to be when and the work they did on their passing in preseason has paid off. We've badly fallen off and offered nothing in attack last night. When we're crying out for someone to add a spark, a young lad with speed and no fear is left to sit on the bench. There have to be changes for next season. We have some quality youngsters but why would they want to stay and play for a guy who seems to have little faith in them

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:02 am
The Magic Rat User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am
Posts: 1582
Location: with the barefoot girls
As poor a display with the ball in hand as any this season and probably most of last. Totally clueless in attack on the few occasions that we managed to hold onto the ball and the only points we scored were gifted to us. I thought the defence was pretty good and Cas were actually well contained for most of the game and were a few notches below there best. Still far too good for us.
Woody: Can I pour you a draft, Mr. Peterson?
Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?
Woody: For a beer?
Norm: No, for stupid questions.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:50 am
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8594
Location: Leeds
Gotcha wrote:
I'm not disagreeing. Regressed so much this year. A prop who regularly only makes five yards per carry for me is not doing the job they are picked for. Seems to enjoy a collision more than doing a job.


His problem has always been his failure to develop physically. He looks exactly the same size as he did when he first came into the team. He has the skinniest legs of any prop in the game, his leg drive after contact is pathetic. Out of all the props in the squad I think he's the most dispensable, but it seems like he's the cornerstone of the pack in the coaches eyes.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:01 am
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4507
Location: Living the Dream
Gotcha wrote:
You need to finally get to a match Juan, instead of relying on tv highlights, you would then get a bit of realism. I sit in the Carnegie stand, and the problems with JJB were clear for all, struggling to move sideways and flapping at players as he can not get his arms around, jumping out of the line leaving the gaps, a penalty liability. These are not things because he is a poor player, they are simply down to his enthusiasm and desire. He doesn't use his head, and he clearly is not fit, and as a result can't do what he thinks he can. That first half he was leaving gaps on the right and struggling to tackle all the time. Second half when he went off for a period the defence notably stepped up. How many penalties did he contribute second half?

You need to stop the biase, and open your eyes. And nobody is complaining about the tackles he does make, which are important, it's the ones not recorded that you can't see.


I watched the full game on sky including their replays of crucial events and suggest this provided a better view than yours from behind the sticks at one end.

JJB is one of the players you regularly pick on and in this case your comment came at half time. Had you been able to see down to the other end you would have spotted JJB leading our defense with consecutive tackles and he made no handling errors all game. This is important because it was the 20 handling errors that were the main cause of our defeat.

You say he struggled to move sideways without mentioning that Sutcliffe and Briscoe lack of sideways movement cost us 12 points.
.
Yes JJB did give away some penalties in the second half but he got pinged for things Cas players were getting away but that was not why we lost. He never stopped trying and IMO was full of energy till the final whistle.

From your behind the sticks view you should have spotted the awful attempt by Sutcliffe to tackle Hardaker. His other play was way below standard too. But you choose the most energetic member of the team to single out.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:03 am
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 439
Sal Paradise wrote:
Not quite so full of yourself tonight.


Yet you are as per usual after a Leeds defeat. :)

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:08 am
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4507
Location: Living the Dream
StoneColdJaneAusten wrote:
No team can win a game dropping that amount of ball , especially when you are playing the best team in the league - but you also need some tactics on how to stop the opposition playing .Unfortunately we have a coach who doe not do tactics - he is braindead - so we have just seen the GALE mastershow , with the Leeds team as spectators - he could have played in a dinner suit tonight - heard this somewhere before , but its true!

Time to go Mac - braindead !!!


I didn't realise that McDermott was on the field But you think he made 20 handling errors too?
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:21 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20059
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
no but he again tactically failed to stop cas doing what they have done in all previous games against us. and hall at centre???
your usual attempt to absolve the coach is duly noted albeit later than normal

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:42 am
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4507
Location: Living the Dream
tad rhino wrote:
no but he again tactically failed to stop cas doing what they have done in all previous games against us. and hall at centre???
your usual attempt to absolve the coach is duly noted albeit later than normal


Your usual blame the coach mantra is also duly noted. If the players drop the ball 20 times many of them early in the sets this gifts possession and then they miss 39 tackles this is nothing to do with the coaches tactics and you know it.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Charlie Sheen, fanstanningley, HRS Rhino, IanTigerman, ioan91, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, jus@casvegas, Leeds Thirteen, McGuireofrEngland, PrinterThe, RHINO-MARK, rodhutch, Seth, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, WF Rhino and 318 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,9961,86776,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
14
- 12PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM