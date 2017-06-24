Gotcha wrote: You need to finally get to a match Juan, instead of relying on tv highlights, you would then get a bit of realism. I sit in the Carnegie stand, and the problems with JJB were clear for all, struggling to move sideways and flapping at players as he can not get his arms around, jumping out of the line leaving the gaps, a penalty liability. These are not things because he is a poor player, they are simply down to his enthusiasm and desire. He doesn't use his head, and he clearly is not fit, and as a result can't do what he thinks he can. That first half he was leaving gaps on the right and struggling to tackle all the time. Second half when he went off for a period the defence notably stepped up. How many penalties did he contribute second half?



You need to stop the biase, and open your eyes. And nobody is complaining about the tackles he does make, which are important, it's the ones not recorded that you can't see.

I watched the full game on sky including their replays of crucial events and suggest this provided a better view than yours from behind the sticks at one end.JJB is one of the players you regularly pick on and in this case your comment came at half time. Had you been able to see down to the other end you would have spotted JJB leading our defense with consecutive tackles and he made no handling errors all game. This is important because it was the 20 handling errors that were the main cause of our defeat.You say he struggled to move sideways without mentioning that Sutcliffe and Briscoe lack of sideways movement cost us 12 points.Yes JJB did give away some penalties in the second half but he got pinged for things Cas players were getting away but that was not why we lost. He never stopped trying and IMO was full of energy till the final whistle.From your behind the sticks view you should have spotted the awful attempt by Sutcliffe to tackle Hardaker. His other play was way below standard too. But you choose the most energetic member of the team to single out.