Cas were the best side on the night and played the conditions and the ref much better than Leeds did. We made 20 handling errors, many early in the tackle count, while Cas made just 9. They also made fewer missed tackles (11) than Leeds (39) and they made more offloads (13) to our (5). This meant they made around 50% more carries and metres than Leeds and 126 fewer tackles.
While penalties were shared equally Cas did get away with a lot of laying on in the tackle and quite blatant offside which led to some of our indiscipline and frustration.
There was no lack of effort from Leeds but our terrible ball control cost us any chance of winning the game aided by two crucial individual missed tackles and a bad ref.