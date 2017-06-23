WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:42 pm
Busy on here tonight, Leeds must've lost. The usual experts have been frustrated too often in not being able to tell us how the club should be run :lol:

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:52 am
Towns88
Stevosfalseteeth wrote:
The bubble has burst. That game in 30 degree heat will have taken a lot out of their tanks. They were well beaten in a huge cup game, so it will affect them mentally. Moors is a huge loss on that left side. 2 days extra rest is a huge advantage for us. Take them on down the middle and cut off the supply to Shenton. Game over




Mystic Meg eat your heart out. :KATA:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:43 am
Juan Cornetto
Gotcha wrote:
He's missed tons mate. If you were sat here you would see. Regularly down fastening his shoelaces to get a break.


I don't know where you were sitting but you could do with a new pair of glasses. You obviously missed his 40 tackles in between tying his shoelaces. Leeds lost because of 20 handling errors none of them by JJB. We also made 39 missed tackles with Briscoe and Sutcliffe's woefull efforts resulting in two tries and 12 points.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:01 am
RHINO-MARK
PrinterThe wrote:
Busy on here tonight, Leeds must've lost. The usual experts have been frustrated too often in not being able to tell us how the club should be run :lol:

What's funny nothing has changed has it?
We still lack quality recruitment we still have players way past their best or not good enough taking up SC space & despite his pre-match comments once again the Coach & his team fail against Cas & DP.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:08 am
Sal Paradise
HRS Rhino wrote:
At least someone enjoyed that performance...

Isn't it time you handed the laptop back to your carer and took your nighttime meds?


This is a poor side - defend it all you want - as the above poster said they missed nearly 40 tackles and dropped the ball 20 times. Perhaps you enjoy watching "elite athletes" fail to do the basics to me that is a disgrace.

JJB and McGuire are senior players - one gives away penalties at such regular intervals you wonder why he isn't being coached to suggest their is a better way and the other is swearing at the ref - what example does that give to the younger players?

The biggest attendance of the year and Leeds play as badly as they have all year. Without Cas gifting Leeds two tries they didn't look like scoring all night.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:13 am
Juan Cornetto
Cas were the best side on the night and played the conditions and the ref much better than Leeds did. We made 20 handling errors, many early in the tackle count, while Cas made just 9. They also made fewer missed tackles (11) than Leeds (39) and they made more offloads (13) to our (5). This meant they made around 50% more carries and metres than Leeds and 126 fewer tackles.
.
While penalties were shared equally Cas did get away with a lot of laying on in the tackle and quite blatant offside which led to some of our indiscipline and frustration.
.
There was no lack of effort from Leeds but our terrible ball control cost us any chance of winning the game aided by two crucial individual missed tackles and a bad ref.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:17 am
Sal Paradise
PrinterThe wrote:
Busy on here tonight, Leeds must've lost. The usual experts have been frustrated too often in not being able to tell us how the club should be run :lol:


Not quite so full of yourself tonight - no doubt you will find an excuse for why Cas were lucky once again to beat Leeds for the 7th time on the trot pfft!!

Good job it rained and Cas. played Sunday giving Leeds an additional two days rest :D

It isn't getting beaten Cas are a better side at the moment it is the dreary nature of the play. Last night Cas threw the ball around moved it - each player knew where they needed to be to fit the set plays. Leeds on the other hand just played one man rugby through - what must be - the slowest set of forwards in the league. This team has no pace anymore - Hardaker slowed down before he waltzed past Sutcliffe.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
