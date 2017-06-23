HRS Rhino wrote: At least someone enjoyed that performance...



Isn't it time you handed the laptop back to your carer and took your nighttime meds?

This is a poor side - defend it all you want - as the above poster said they missed nearly 40 tackles and dropped the ball 20 times. Perhaps you enjoy watching "elite athletes" fail to do the basics to me that is a disgrace.JJB and McGuire are senior players - one gives away penalties at such regular intervals you wonder why he isn't being coached to suggest their is a better way and the other is swearing at the ref - what example does that give to the younger players?The biggest attendance of the year and Leeds play as badly as they have all year. Without Cas gifting Leeds two tries they didn't look like scoring all night.