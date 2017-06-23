WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:30 pm
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1056
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Our pack bullied by the cas pack, ferres definitely not fit. Handley as I have previously mentioned not good enough. Briscoe seems to be regressing week by week. We got drawn into petty niggles in the second half. Bad enough dropping the ball , unfortunately it seemed mostly on our 25 yd line.
Worryingly we did not create a lot of chances, our tries were gifted from cas. Looking on the bright side surely we can't play as bad as that again. Plus cas at the moment seem to be superior to most other super league teams.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:35 pm
Neruda User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2009 7:00 pm
Posts: 193
Backwoodsman wrote:
Worryingly we did not create a lot of chances, our tries were gifted from cas.

im not remembering loads of chances created by Cas tbf
scored their first try off a mcshane knock-on. a broken down play by their winger dropping it to feet? Zak going full length.
i heard they reinvented rugby but thats what they came up with after all our lost ball and penalties.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:38 pm
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 714
Think some like Cuthbo were suffering from overplaying. why he played v Fev I have no idea.
However, there are no excuses for such a poor display.
McDermott gave cas team talk.
The one man out stuff was met with far quicker cas line speed. On attack cas were miles ahead.
We are so slow as a team it is unreal and so reliant on cuthbo, moon and parcell. The fact that team was third before kick off shows it's a tripe league
See whether a reaction comes v saints next week. Hope it's dry.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:58 pm
HMS tiger User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 14, 2009 7:36 am
Posts: 29
Location: all at sea
Best motivational speach ever thanks brian

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:04 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15430
Location: On the road
Bigboff wrote:
What excuse this time?
Did we land lucky in a tough draw playing Hull away in a QF last Sunday while you played, who was it again.....?

2 forwards who punch holes for fun and the captain missing for cas yet we still outclass and out think you!
Don't tell me.......it was the wefferwee.


I am waiting for this too :D

Good job Leeds had an extra two days prep or it could have been even more grim.

This is poor side that is under invested in and very poorly coached - things need to change, sadly that will not happen.

As Gotcha said " Briscoe - the lad is world class" I must be watching a different game.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:07 pm
rhinos21 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1015
Can we put hall back on the wing? His best asset was nullified as he got no ball.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:22 pm
Sherbert Dip Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2007 10:53 am
Posts: 1792
To play so badly, drop so much ball yet only lose by 11?
Surely there's some positives in that?
We won't play that bad again & that defence will help when it comes to the big games at the business end.
We've been here before....and won when it mattered.
Cas are on course to do a Warrington....win the LLS then bottle it when it really matters

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:22 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15430
Location: On the road
Gotcha wrote:
He's missed tons mate. If you were sat here you would see. Regularly down fastening his shoelaces to get a break.


He is still fitter than Singleton it takes him 3 plays to get back in the line!!
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:24 pm
HRS Rhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 122
Sal Paradise wrote:
I am waiting for this too :D

Good job Leeds had an extra two days prep or it could have been even more grim.

This is poor side that is under invested in and very poorly coached - things need to change, sadly that will not happen.

As Gotcha said " Briscoe - the lad is world class" I must be watching a different game.


At least someone enjoyed that performance...

Isn't it time you handed the laptop back to your carer and took your nighttime meds?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:35 pm
TOMCAT User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1686
Location: Happy Valley
I don't want to over react, it's just one game, but that was a dire performance. Scrabbling for positives,I thought we defended well for significant periods. But we lacked ideas, ambition and a cutting edge in attack. It was hard to credit that we had had the easier preceding game and the extra couple of days to recover and prepare. Cas are the class team this season and deserve to pick up a trophy. My concern for the Rhinos is that with the cost of the ground development, the funding required to strengthen the squad may be hard to find. Mid table mediocrity beckons for a while I fear :DEPRESSED:
