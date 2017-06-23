Our pack bullied by the cas pack, ferres definitely not fit. Handley as I have previously mentioned not good enough. Briscoe seems to be regressing week by week. We got drawn into petty niggles in the second half. Bad enough dropping the ball , unfortunately it seemed mostly on our 25 yd line.

Worryingly we did not create a lot of chances, our tries were gifted from cas. Looking on the bright side surely we can't play as bad as that again. Plus cas at the moment seem to be superior to most other super league teams.