No team can win a game dropping that amount of ball , especially when you are playing the best team in the league - but you also need some tactics on how to stop the opposition playing .Unfortunately we have a coach who doe not do tactics - he is braindead - so we have just seen the GALE mastershow , with the Leeds team as spectators - he could have played in a dinner suit tonight - heard this somewhere before , but its true!



Time to go Mac - braindead !!!