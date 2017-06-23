|
Charlie Sheen wrote:
I didn't think we looked shot. Not psychically anyway. I do think Mullally deserves more game time though, he makes an impact every time he's on.
Aye he was the best of the subs.
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:55 pm
No team can win a game dropping that amount of ball , especially when you are playing the best team in the league - but you also need some tactics on how to stop the opposition playing .Unfortunately we have a coach who doe not do tactics - he is braindead - so we have just seen the GALE mastershow , with the Leeds team as spectators - he could have played in a dinner suit tonight - heard this somewhere before , but its true!
Time to go Mac - braindead !!!
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:58 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Who have you seen making excuses, we completed at less than 60%, we would have lost to some championship sides doing that
Proper funny seeing all you lot giving it the biggun, you have won nothing in like 30 years
you are already out the cup and will probably bottle the playoffs as well
I was replying to a Leeds fan claiming Leeds have been unlucky the last 7 times you have met us.
I will give you an example as you seem a bit dim...
I.e
Leeds had a hard match before you played us in 2016 and that's why you lost
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:59 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Who have you seen making excuses, we completed at less than 60%, we would have lost to some championship sides doing that
Proper funny seeing all you lot giving it the biggun, you have won nothing in like 30 years
you are already out the cup and will probably bottle the playoffs as well
and your still feeding off of past glories
Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:02 pm
Bigboff wrote:
I was replying to a Leeds fan claiming Leeds have been unlucky the last 7 times you have met us.
I will give you an example as you seem a bit dim...
I.e
Leeds had a hard match before you played us in 2016 and that's why you lost
Sorry for not being psychic and realising you were only responding to one (clearly deluded) fan on this public forum
Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:04 pm
fbstackafelt wrote:
and your still feeding off of past glories
No I didnt mention our 'past glories', but I think it is pretty funny that Cas fans (and many if the players) are going around taking the mickey when you havent won anything and are yet to prove you can win big games
This includes Gale btw who has a remarkably high opinion of himself for a player who has won absolutely nothing
Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:05 pm
fbstackafelt wrote:
and your still feeding off of past glories
its good to have some
Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:08 pm
fbstackafelt wrote:
and your still feeding off of past glories
We talk about winning grand finals, challenge cups the odd LLS and we're living in the past....
You lot rabbit on about winning nowt but dicking us for the last 3 years and its fair game...
Cas Logic right there.
