Charlie Sheen wrote:
I didn't think we looked shot. Not psychically anyway. I do think Mullally deserves more game time though, he makes an impact every time he's on.


Aye he was the best of the subs.

No team can win a game dropping that amount of ball , especially when you are playing the best team in the league - but you also need some tactics on how to stop the opposition playing .Unfortunately we have a coach who doe not do tactics - he is braindead - so we have just seen the GALE mastershow , with the Leeds team as spectators - he could have played in a dinner suit tonight - heard this somewhere before , but its true!

Time to go Mac - braindead !!!

leedsnsouths wrote:
Who have you seen making excuses, we completed at less than 60%, we would have lost to some championship sides doing that

Proper funny seeing all you lot giving it the biggun, you have won nothing in like 30 years :lol: you are already out the cup and will probably bottle the playoffs as well



I was replying to a Leeds fan claiming Leeds have been unlucky the last 7 times you have met us.
I will give you an example as you seem a bit dim...
I.e
Leeds had a hard match before you played us in 2016 and that's why you lost

leedsnsouths wrote:
Who have you seen making excuses, we completed at less than 60%, we would have lost to some championship sides doing that

Proper funny seeing all you lot giving it the biggun, you have won nothing in like 30 years :lol: you are already out the cup and will probably bottle the playoffs as well



and your still feeding off of past glories

Bigboff wrote:
I was replying to a Leeds fan claiming Leeds have been unlucky the last 7 times you have met us.
I will give you an example as you seem a bit dim...
I.e
Leeds had a hard match before you played us in 2016 and that's why you lost


Sorry for not being psychic and realising you were only responding to one (clearly deluded) fan on this public forum :CRAZY:

fbstackafelt wrote:
and your still feeding off of past glories


No I didnt mention our 'past glories', but I think it is pretty funny that Cas fans (and many if the players) are going around taking the mickey when you havent won anything and are yet to prove you can win big games

This includes Gale btw who has a remarkably high opinion of himself for a player who has won absolutely nothing

fbstackafelt wrote:
and your still feeding off of past glories

its good to have some
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN

fbstackafelt wrote:
and your still feeding off of past glories


We talk about winning grand finals, challenge cups the odd LLS and we're living in the past....

You lot rabbit on about winning nowt but dicking us for the last 3 years and its fair game...

Cas Logic right there.
