Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 4:17 pm
cas all the way wrote:
Stop this squabbling and talk about the game now. Leeds by 8-12 after a slow start from Cas.


Not much to add that hasn't been said really until the teamsheets in about an hour, see if there's any late twists there or as expected with the already confirmed absentees.

Nice to have a big match feel for a league game at Headingley. With the Bradford days long gone and the matches vs Saints not what they were several years ago then this one really seems to have whetted people's appetites more akin to those aforementioned fixtures.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 4:50 pm
Gale playing tonight but not fully fit.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 4:57 pm
Frosties. wrote:
Gale playing tonight but not fully fit.


Do we know what part of the body is hurt? Knee, thigh, foot could effect kicking.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:07 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Do we know what part of the body is hurt? Knee, thigh, foot could effect kicking.



ego? :lol: :lol:

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:15 pm
number 6 wrote:
ego? :lol: :lol:

Hairline gone back a further notch.
