Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:49 pm
bonnie
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 21, 2004 4:21 pm
Posts: 420
Location: A small town in Wakefield
Cas winning the league for the first time in there history means everything,One way to shut Fev fans up about a small village winning the league and a small town not.
Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:51 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5239
Location: Hill Valley
bonnie wrote:
Cas winning the league for the first time in there history means everything,One way to shut Fev fans up about a small village winning the league and a small town not.


But won't have won the league. Will have won pole position on the ladder and a home tie in the play offs. You win the league at OT.
Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:04 pm
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5875
Location: philadelphia PA
wish I was there tonight it looks like close to capacity and fine weather too? so all the hordes from Cas wont moan about getting wet . A lot to play for for both teams a win for cas will be a big stride to the LLS .
Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:45 pm
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 433
Gotcha wrote:
Hull are a poor side, they are where they are because of the oppossition out there, rather than been a good side. We are exactly the same. That dosn't make either team a comparison to those other years you mention.


You've spent all this time telling us what a great achievement it would be for Cas to win the LLS but then made a mess of it by saying how poor their nearest challengers including a team who just dumped them out of the cup. You might think Hull are poor but no other team has picked up more league wins and points in the last 18 months. If the team who can do that is so poor then why should we be crowning Cas' potential LLS as something good?

You've shat all over your own argument.

Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:53 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1172
bonnie wrote:
Cas winning the league for the first time in there history means everything,One way to shut Fev fans up about a small village winning the league and a small town not.


Its not winning the league though, the SL winners and champions are recognised by all clubs to be the GF winners.

Cas have never been champions under any system iirc, so surely winning the GF and the title is the main aim

The only reason finishing top is significant for Fev is that they did so between 1974 and 1997, when the league leaders were declared champions, if Cas won the LLS the Fev fans would still point out they had never won the title and they had.
