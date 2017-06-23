bonnie wrote:
Cas winning the league for the first time in there history means everything,One way to shut Fev fans up about a small village winning the league and a small town not.
Its not winning the league though, the SL winners and champions are recognised by all clubs to be the GF winners.
Cas have never been champions under any system iirc, so surely winning the GF and the title is the main aim
The only reason finishing top is significant for Fev is that they did so between 1974 and 1997, when the league leaders were declared champions, if Cas won the LLS the Fev fans would still point out they had never won the title and they had.
