Gotcha wrote: Hull are a poor side, they are where they are because of the oppossition out there, rather than been a good side. We are exactly the same. That dosn't make either team a comparison to those other years you mention.

You've spent all this time telling us what a great achievement it would be for Cas to win the LLS but then made a mess of it by saying how poor their nearest challengers including a team who just dumped them out of the cup. You might think Hull are poor but no other team has picked up more league wins and points in the last 18 months. If the team who can do that is so poor then why should we be crowning Cas' potential LLS as something good?You've shat all over your own argument.