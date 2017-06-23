WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:56 am
Neruda User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2009 7:00 pm
Posts: 191
Gotcha wrote:
Hull are a poor side, they are where they are because of the oppossition out there, rather than been a good side.

Opposition like Cas, you mean?

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:11 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1170
Gotcha wrote:
Challenge cup is a poor achievement in comparison. You only have to look at this year for that, with the draw we have had. Can anyone honestly say if Leeds won it this year it is a better achievement than a club like Cas finishing top of league? That would be some barrell scraping.


Yes of course winning the cup is better than winning the LLS!

That is why in 2015 we kicked a penalty to tie the game against Huddersfield, because guaranteeing a home semi final was more important than risking it for the LLS

Also in 2014 we basically threw away the LLS to focus on the CC

Many sports have a playoff system and in the majority of these you dont even get anything for finishing top

Also you cant say that the top of the league means much when we have an arbitrary fixture in the magic weekend and then play some teams twice at home, some twice away and some neither

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:12 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14995
leedsnsouths wrote:
Yes of course winning the cup is better than winning the LLS!

That is why in 2015 we kicked a penalty to tie the game against Huddersfield, because guaranteeing a home semi final was more important than risking it for the LLS

Also in 2014 we basically threw away the LLS to focus on the CC

Many sports have a playoff system and in the majority of these you dont even get anything for finishing top

Also you cant say that the top of the league means much when we have an arbitrary fixture in the magic weekend and then play some teams twice at home, some twice away and some neither


Whooosshhhhhhh.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:19 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1170
Gotcha wrote:
Whooosshhhhhhh.


Sorry what have I missed?

No matter what size your club, how can the LLS mean anything when there are a bunch of arbitrary fixtures and many teams rest players because of the CC?

Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:23 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15089
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Gotcha wrote:
Hull are a poor side, they are where they are because of the oppossition out there, rather than been a good side.


Hull have a team of great individual players but are poorly coached. They rarely put together great flowing moves of expansive rugby but can hammer teams one on one.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, cas all the way, Dadsylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, HucknallLoiner, Lebron James, leedsnsouths, NEwildcat, PrinterThe, SmokeyTA, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, Towns88, WF Rhino and 265 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,4362,00776,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD
  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM