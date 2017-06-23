Gotcha wrote: Challenge cup is a poor achievement in comparison. You only have to look at this year for that, with the draw we have had. Can anyone honestly say if Leeds won it this year it is a better achievement than a club like Cas finishing top of league? That would be some barrell scraping.

Yes of course winning the cup is better than winning the LLS!That is why in 2015 we kicked a penalty to tie the game against Huddersfield, because guaranteeing a home semi final was more important than risking it for the LLSAlso in 2014 we basically threw away the LLS to focus on the CCMany sports have a playoff system and in the majority of these you dont even get anything for finishing topAlso you cant say that the top of the league means much when we have an arbitrary fixture in the magic weekend and then play some teams twice at home, some twice away and some neither