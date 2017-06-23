Biff Tannen wrote: Yes, winning the CC is far better than the hub cap. Ask Huddersfield fans if they would trade theirs from a few years back for it, i'm sure they would. Or would Hull trade their CC 2016 with whoever finished top...iv'e actually forgotten already who that was.

True. Whilst finishing top after 30 rounds is the "better achievement" if you asked most fans AND players they'd pick CC over LLS. For all our easy run in the cup so far, to win it we could still be looking at beating the current cup holders in a semi final and then the current SL champions at Wembley (which we've never done before) so it would hardly be a walk in the park to lift that trophy and two matches that would be tougher than any league fixture Cas have had.