Re: RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:22 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
Yes, winning the CC is far better than the hub cap. Ask Huddersfield fans if they would trade theirs from a few years back for it, i'm sure they would. Or would Hull trade their CC 2016 with whoever finished top...iv'e actually forgotten already who that was.


True. Whilst finishing top after 30 rounds is the "better achievement" if you asked most fans AND players they'd pick CC over LLS. For all our easy run in the cup so far, to win it we could still be looking at beating the current cup holders in a semi final and then the current SL champions at Wembley (which we've never done before) so it would hardly be a walk in the park to lift that trophy and two matches that would be tougher than any league fixture Cas have had.

Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:32 am
cas all the way wrote:
According to Leeds fans you are our cup final which means we ain't doing too bad in our big games in the last couple of year. :D

Trust me I ain't getting giddy it all.....to the point where I'm looking at booking Holiday village in Turkey for 2 week on 30th September as the deals too good to miss. Think we are still punching. We have a few class players but too much ok players in our 17.
bloody horrible place. full of Turks
