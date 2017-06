Towns88 wrote: He's a definite loss. Presume you were asleep for the second half at magic weekend. I don't think there's a centre with more assists this year. If you don't rate him that's fine but to say he's no loss is false. Our defence was baba last year much improved this year and a proportion of that is having our captain back playing.

he's on the form of his life, but allot of that is down to cas structure, they play with great structure and utilize set moves very well. every one says what great rugby they are playing but for the most part is a great executed well drilled side and game plan. we play a much more off the cuff style relying on individual brilliance and off load game.shenton is a loss as he is a main cog in a well oiled machine, but others can fill in and do a similar but not quite effective job, as a creative wingers centre he is no Brad Godden or Darren wright or David Stephenson or even Keith Senior. still a good player.