Seth wrote: I think thats putting it mildly, his ability to hold shape with his on line D is next to zero.

I played on the wing a bit, a was a prop-second row, but could run a bit when i was younger and at my peak fitness. the first time i got put on the wing, i was terrified, i had a young very quick winger and centre opposite, thought i was going to get right shown up. But i had a very good veteran centre inside me and he just said to me stay outside on your wing stay on your winger, i'l pick p the centre and any inside runners, if i miss him its my fault, just stay on and tackle your man. i had a great game never got past us once.moral of this (true story) wingers stay on your wing stay on your man.