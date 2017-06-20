WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 19 | Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:23 pm
Old Feller
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5365
I fully expect Cas to come out all guns blazing.
Let's not forget that Tuimivave scored off an interception where Cas otherwise would most likely have scored.
That could have put a completely different complexion on the game.
I expect Powell will have them totally motivated to come back strongly to put the cup defeat firmly behind them.
Beware the wounded tiger.
Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:20 pm
Backwoodsman
Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1055
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Cas seemed to struggle against the quickness of the hull play the ball. Not certain that's a cas weakness or it just a sub par performance on the day.
Don't think there's any secret of the cas style of play. When the opportunity presents itself gale and Shenton swing the ball out quick to the wingers. Memo to briscoe ,please try and stay on the the wing and mark your opposite winger.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:07 pm
Old Feller
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5365
I feel that Hall is at times equally guilty of not trusting the defence inside him.
Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:40 pm
Seth
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1653
Location: Meltham
Old Feller wrote:
I feel that Hall is at times equally guilty of not trusting the defence inside him.

I think thats putting it mildly, his ability to hold shape with his on line D is next to zero.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:08 pm
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7699
Burrow has to have an operation so expect him out for a while.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:15 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 835
Frosties. wrote:
Burrow has to have an operation so expect him out for a while.

Might be time to pack in.
Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:28 pm
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7699
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Might be time to pack in.


I believe it's about eight weeks, having the plate taken out and a clear out.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:42 pm
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 418
Lilley needs to come back from Bradford then.

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:25 am
Stevosfalseteeth
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 6:29 am
Posts: 552
PrinterThe wrote:
Lilley needs to come back from Bradford then.


No he doesn't. Lilley is nowhere near SL standard.
