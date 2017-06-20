I fully expect Cas to come out all guns blazing.
Let's not forget that Tuimivave scored off an interception where Cas otherwise would most likely have scored.
That could have put a completely different complexion on the game.
I expect Powell will have them totally motivated to come back strongly to put the cup defeat firmly behind them.
Beware the wounded tiger.
