leedsnsouths wrote: They score virtually all their tries on the edge and Im guessing over half their tries are scored by wingers, so how is a middle defender jumping out to apply pressure gonna be a major problem?

You obviously don't watch them, or maybe unsure what one line defence is. The move to the wing comes from the middle from the space created, and the oppossition edge defence sucking in to cover. They do it time and time again, and on both sides.