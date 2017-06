Gotcha wrote: The one thing Hull showed on Sunday, is that organised one line defence is how you stop Castleford. The minute you start jumping out, they hit you, and again when Hull slacked on this Cas hit them. On that basis, JJB's defence is the massive issue we have for Friday, so if you meant important as in him not doing his usual but actually sticking to the one line, then yeah you are correct.

JJB has led the defensive line which for so many years has been a proven strength for Leeds and he still leads our line. However often the problem is that his team mates are too slow to follow his fast line speed and he sometimes gets the blame when if fact it is others having a rest.